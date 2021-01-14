Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases Android Central 2021
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the biggest and most powerful Galaxies ever, as well as being the first to work with the S Pen, traditionally reserved for the Note line. The camera module on the Ultra is just as big as it was on the S20 Ultra, but the design's been improved so that it looks more cohesive and meshes with the phone's metal frame, but that design also means that you're more prone to damage the cameras with a side-impact, so a case is more important than ever. The best cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are right here, whether you're after a clear case to show off the Ultra's design or a durable tank to keep it safe and secure.
- Colorful and durable: Caseology Nano Pop
- Ready to work hard: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
- Show it off: ESR Clear Case
- Protected on all sides: Pulen Three Layer + Screen Protector
- Better than clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
- Carry everything together: Foluu Wallet
- Can't beat the classics: Sucnakp TPU
- Protect your photography: Nillkin CamShield Pro
- Protective and understated: Meifingo Shockproof Slim Fit
- Hide your cards and cash: Atraing Card Slot Case
- Popular protection: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Candy colored shells: Anccer Ultra Thin
Colorful and durable: Caseology Nano PopStaff pick
After two years of the Nano Pop being exclusive to iPhones, it's finally coming to Samsung phones with the S21 series. The Blueberry Navy with its yellow accents is striking and classic, and the impact-absorbing pattern embedded in the back gives you slim protection.
Ready to work hard: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
The S21 Ultra is made for productivity, so it should come as no surprise that one of my favorite S21 Ultra cases features a nice, sturdy kickstand that works in portrait mode so you can prop it up next to your computer, or while doomscrolling at the dinner table. The launch colors are nice, too, with the Purple and Red version looking especially fetching.
Show it off: ESR Clear Case
ESR's clear cases are slim as can be, allowing you to see every millimeter of Samsung's design while guarding it from scratches and adding some much-needed grip to this extra-large phone. It adds the slimmest of margins while giving you peace of mind. ESR also has bundles so you can snag some screen protectors alongside the clear case.
Protected on all sides: Pulen Three Layer + Screen Protector
While most hybrid cases have a softer inner sleeve and a hard outer shell, this Pulen multi-layer case instead has a hard frame that snaps around your S21 Ultra and then slips into a more flexible and impact-resistant case. The color options here are wonderful, and you also get a screen protector in the box.
Better than clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
The Spigen Liquid Crystal comes in a few flavors this year, but if you're secure enough in your style, I highly recommend grabbing the Glitter version for two reasons: Firstly, the glitter hides smudges and scuffs, so it's more functional. Secondly, glitter adds more personality and depth to the look.
Carry everything together: Foluu Wallet
Folio cases let us guard that big, bright, beautiful screen while also adding extra functionality with wallet flaps to hold cards and cash. This wallet folio has small magnetic clasps on the side, keeping it closed but not getting in the way when open.
Can't beat the classics: Sucnakp TPU
While Sucnakp might be better known for its more heavy-duty cases, I'm a fan of the classic TPU case with carbon fiber accents. Available in Navy Blue or Black, this case will add grip to your S21 Ultra without bulking it up. Despite the low profile, there's still air cushioning in the corners to help absorb the impact of a small drop.
Protect your photography: Nillkin CamShield Pro
The Camera module on the S21 Ultra is more robust that its little sisters, but that, unfortunately, means that it's more exposed. Protect your cameras and your investment with this hybrid case, which features a sliding camera cover to guard your lenses from scratches.
Protective and understated: Meifingo Shockproof Slim Fit
This clear case features a frosted glass across the back, letting the Samsung branding show through just enough while concealing scratches and scuffs you may have picked up along the way. The matte blue bumper around the edges also gives you a pop of color.
Hide your cards and cash: Atraing Card Slot Case
Hey, if you're going to get a big, heavy-duty case for this big, heavy phone, might as well make use of the space. You can keep a couple of credit cards or some cash concealed inside while also guarding your S21 Ultra from drops and dings.
Popular protection: Spigen Rugged Armor
If there was a TPU embodiment of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", it would be the Spigen Rugged Armor series. You've got a slight texture across the back and sides for grip, you get extra texturing for grip near the bottom and the side of the camera module to help you hold it when taking photos.
Candy colored shells: Anccer Ultra Thin
If you don't want to bulk up your Galaxy S21 Ultra any more than absolutely necessary, Anccer's thin, hard-shell will give you some added grip and scratch protection without making this super-sized phone any harder to fit in your pocket.
Spice up your life: Weycolor Silicone
The color options for the S21 Ultra are both monochromatic, so if you want some color in your Ultra, you'll need a bright and beautiful case. Weycolor's silicone case is slim, grippy, and gives you some nice, natural shades of yellow, green, and blue to choose from.
Grip and glamour: Caseology Parallax
The shallow and mesmerizing texture on the Parallax allows you to get a good grip bare-handed while still playing nice with PopSockets and other stick-on accessories if you need to use one with the Ultra (I know my small hands need it). You can get a Purple-ish or Pink that mimic the smaller S21.
What makes the best cases for the Galaxy 21 Ultra?
There's usually a half-dozen factors to consider and juggle when choosing a case, but for a phone as physically large and heavy as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, durability and grip have to be top of the list. Heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are bound to draw a lot of attention for higher drop-testing and extra functionality such as the kickstand on the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series, which is durable and dependable while injecting some color. If you want protection without getting a bulky case, check out the Caseology Nano Pop, which builds air-cushions into both the bumper and the back cover while also offering up dynamic two-tone colorways and a slim profile.
On the thinner side of the spectrum, the Anccer Ultra Thin and the ESR Clear Case both offer increased grip and scratch protection while keeping your Galaxy S21 Ultra as svelte as possible. I'm partial to the candy color of the Anccer — especially since the Ultra doesn't get Phantom Violet or Phantom Pink like the smaller models — but if you want to show off the shiny silver of your Phantom Silver, the ESR Clear is an excellent option, too.
While you're buying your new phone a case, though, don't neglect the screen, because if your front glass shatters, all you're left with is an expensive paperweight. The Best Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen Protectors will ensure that your touchscreen remains pristine and perfect for years to come.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors that you can buy now
Now that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is here, it's time to get your accessories to keep it protected for as long as you own it. Since the Ultra features the largest display, it's important to keep your screen looking good, so you'll want to pick up one of these screen protectors.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is sure to hit that sweet spot of price and functionality, and it looks to be the most popular phone in the S21 lineup. Why not protect your new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases?
These are the best car mounts you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S21
It's imperative that you not fiddle with your phone while driving, so the safe bet is to put it in a car phone mount or holder. Here are some of the best ones available for the Samsung Galaxy S21.