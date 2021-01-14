Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases Android Central 2021

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the biggest and most powerful Galaxies ever, as well as being the first to work with the S Pen, traditionally reserved for the Note line. The camera module on the Ultra is just as big as it was on the S20 Ultra, but the design's been improved so that it looks more cohesive and meshes with the phone's metal frame, but that design also means that you're more prone to damage the cameras with a side-impact, so a case is more important than ever. The best cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are right here, whether you're after a clear case to show off the Ultra's design or a durable tank to keep it safe and secure.

What makes the best cases for the Galaxy 21 Ultra?

There's usually a half-dozen factors to consider and juggle when choosing a case, but for a phone as physically large and heavy as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, durability and grip have to be top of the list. Heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are bound to draw a lot of attention for higher drop-testing and extra functionality such as the kickstand on the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series, which is durable and dependable while injecting some color. If you want protection without getting a bulky case, check out the Caseology Nano Pop, which builds air-cushions into both the bumper and the back cover while also offering up dynamic two-tone colorways and a slim profile.

On the thinner side of the spectrum, the Anccer Ultra Thin and the ESR Clear Case both offer increased grip and scratch protection while keeping your Galaxy S21 Ultra as svelte as possible. I'm partial to the candy color of the Anccer — especially since the Ultra doesn't get Phantom Violet or Phantom Pink like the smaller models — but if you want to show off the shiny silver of your Phantom Silver, the ESR Clear is an excellent option, too.

While you're buying your new phone a case, though, don't neglect the screen, because if your front glass shatters, all you're left with is an expensive paperweight. The Best Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen Protectors will ensure that your touchscreen remains pristine and perfect for years to come.