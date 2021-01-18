Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Protectors Android Central 2021
When it comes to finding the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors, there are a few key things to be aware of. First, you should know that there's one already installed, but this is just a piece of plastic that can easily be removed. Next, you're going to want to make sure you find a screen protector that is compatible and works with the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. And if you already snagged the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases, then it's important to make sure that your screen protector lines up. Luckily, there are already some pretty great options available for one of the contenders for best Android phones of the year.
- Everything you need: WRJ Clear Case + Screen Protectors (5-in-1)
- Works with cases: Zuslab Case-Friendly Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Have some backups: IVSO Screen and Camera Protector (6-pack)
- Glass and film: Rhidon Film + Glass Screen Protectors (4-pack)
- No bubbles allowed: QHOHQ Tempered Glass (6-pack)
- Responsive and thin: AMOVO Tempered Glass (2-pack)
- Just the camera: Zeking Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
- Self-healing: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
- Easy installation: SPARIN TPU Screen Protector (4-pack)
Everything you need: WRJ Clear Case + Screen Protectors (5-in-1)Staff Pick
Instead of searching for cases and screen protectors that come from different companies, why not get everything in a single package? That's what you'll find with this WRJ 5-in-1 Case and Screen Protector kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for the front, two for the rear camera module, and a clear TPU case for all of the protection you need.
Works with cases: Zuslab Case-Friendly Screen Protector (3-pack)
One of the problems when it comes to finding screen protectors is being able to find one that works with your case. That won't be an issue with the Zuslab Case-Friendly Kit, as you'll get three case-friendly TPU screen protectors that are also compatible with the in-display fingerprint scanner.
Have some backups: IVSO Screen and Camera Protector (6-pack)
If you have a tendency to be a bit clumsy with your phone, you're going to want plenty of back-up screen protectors. Luckily, IVSO has you covered with this 6-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. The package includes four for the primary display, along with two more for the rear camera module.
Glass and film: Rhidon Film + Glass Screen Protectors (4-pack)
It's one thing to have some scratches on your big display, but if your camera gets scratched that can severely hinder your experience. Rhidon takes a different approach with this kit, as you'll get two TPU film screen protectors for the big display, and then two more tempered glass protectors for the rear-camera.
No bubbles allowed: QHOHQ Tempered Glass (6-pack)
Installing screen protectors can be rather frustrating, but there are some options out there which offer "bubble-free" installation. That's where this 6-pack of screen protectors from QHOHQ comes in handy. Not only will you be able to forget about bubbles, but there are three screen protectors for the main screen, and three more for the camera module.
Responsive and thin: AMOVO Tempered Glass (2-pack)
The AMOVO Tempered Glass Kit is perfect for those who don't want to sacrifice the in-display fingerprint scanner but want more protection for the screen. AMOVO includes two tempered glass screen protectors, that measure in at just 0.10mm thick, while still providing compatibility with Samsung's fingerprint reader.
Just the camera: Zeking Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
Out of the box, the Galaxy S21 Plus already features a film screen protector applied to the display. This works with the in-display fingerprint scanner, so you don't necessarily need to replace it right away. On the other hand, you may want to grab the Zeking Camera Lens Protector so you can avoid any harm coming the rear camera module.
Self-healing: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
The ESR Liquid Skin is rather unique compared to other film screen protectors. In the event that a scratch or bubble appear on the display, the Liquid Skin will heal itself, so you won't have to worry about any eye-sores. The company includes three of these in the box, along with an easy-to-follow installation kit.
Easy installation: SPARIN TPU Screen Protector (4-pack)
Screen protectors are annoying to install, which is why it's nice when a company like SPARIN includes all the tools and an instructional video. This 4-pack of TPU film screen protectors will provide edge-to-edge protection, while ensuring compatibility with the fingerprint scanner.
These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors
Attempting to provide your Galaxy S21 Plus with the most protection possible can seem like a daunting task. But with offerings like the WRJ 5-in-1 kit, you can rest easy. The company includes two screen protectors, each, for the main display and rear camera module. Plus, there's a clear TPU case included, providing all of the protection you'll need or want.
We've already covered how it can be frustrating if you get a screen protector and it doesn't work properly with the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases. Thankfully, the Zuslab screen protector solves that problem, as it is compatible with the majority of cases. Plus, Zuslab includes three screen protectors in the packaging, all of which are compatible with the in-display fingerprint scanner.
