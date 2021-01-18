Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

When it comes to finding the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors, there are a few key things to be aware of. First, you should know that there's one already installed, but this is just a piece of plastic that can easily be removed. Next, you're going to want to make sure you find a screen protector that is compatible and works with the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. And if you already snagged the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases, then it's important to make sure that your screen protector lines up. Luckily, there are already some pretty great options available for one of the contenders for best Android phones of the year.

These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors

Attempting to provide your Galaxy S21 Plus with the most protection possible can seem like a daunting task. But with offerings like the WRJ 5-in-1 kit, you can rest easy. The company includes two screen protectors, each, for the main display and rear camera module. Plus, there's a clear TPU case included, providing all of the protection you'll need or want.

We've already covered how it can be frustrating if you get a screen protector and it doesn't work properly with the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases. Thankfully, the Zuslab screen protector solves that problem, as it is compatible with the majority of cases. Plus, Zuslab includes three screen protectors in the packaging, all of which are compatible with the in-display fingerprint scanner.