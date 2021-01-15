These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Cases Android Central 2021

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases will not only keep your new smartphone protected, but they'll keep it looking as stylish as you are. Whether you prefer a clear case, a flip case, something colorful, or something rugged, with a phone as popular as the Galaxy 21, you have options. Here are some of the best Galaxy S21 cases we've found so far. The best part of all is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to keep your Galaxy S21 looking great for the long-term!

What are the best Galaxy S21 cases?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is sure to be among the best Android phones of the year. Such premium devices demand the best care, and for that, you're going to want to pick up a sturdy and stylish case.

My personal preference is to have a stylish case that balances protection, weight, thinness, and feel. To that end, I think the Caseology Parallax is the best overall option.

If you want the most rugged protection you can get, you should consider a case like the Rebex Ring Case. Not only is it built like a tank, but the built-in ring grip helps you keep it firmly in your hands, and its built-in magnet secures it while you're driving.

There are sure to be more great Galaxy S21 cases added to this list, so keep checking back for updates. We've also compiled case roundups for all of the Galaxy S21 models, including the best Galaxy S21+ cases and the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases, if you or someone you know may be considering one of the larger devices. While you're at it, go ahead and pick up one of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors too!