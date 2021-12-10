Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases 2022

The Galaxy A71 is a fantastic offering from Samsung that is neatly nestled in the mid-range market. But you wouldn't be able to tell that it's just a mid-ranger by looking at it, as the beautiful display and camera system look like a part of the S20 family. The worst thing that can happen is for you to be using the A71 only to have it fall out and get damaged, so here are the best Galaxy A71 cases you can find.

Slim and grippy Spigen Liquid Air Armor $11 at Amazon Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is lightweight and form-fitting, giving tactile feedback for all of the buttons on your Galaxy A71. With the unique pattern on the back designed for better grip, it'll be tough to accidentally let your phone slip out of your hands. There's even added protection around the display and camera bump thanks to the raised edges. Leather versatility Keledes Leather Wallet Case $28 at Amazon Having a case that's as versatile as your phone is pretty important, and the Keledes Leather Wallet doesn't disappoint. This case features three card slots on the inner flap while offering the ability to prop up your A71 if you want to sit back and watch some videos. Show it off OtterBox Symmetry $47 at Amazon Otterbox makes some of the most protective options for a myriad of smartphones, including the Galaxy A71. While you'll get superb protection from the Symmetry case, you will also be able to keep showing off the A71 since this case is clear. Plus, you won't have to worry about multiple pieces when installing or uninstalling the case from your phone with this one-piece design. Natural feeling KWmobile Wooden Cover $10 at Amazon This case doesn't smell of "rich mahogany" but instead will smell like Walnut. The woodgrain is unique on every case, making for a case that is personal to just your Galaxy A71. While the back is made from wood, the rest of it is made from a hard rubber that offers shock protection for your device. Back to basics Spigen Liquid Crystal $11 at Amazon Who needs bells and whistles for their case when their phone already has all of that built right in? That's why the Spigen Liquid Crystal is such a great case. It has a basic TPU design, which offers shock-absorption thanks to the reinforced corners, and you'll still get to show off the colorway of your A71 since this case is clear and won't end up yellowing over time. Surprisingly useful LEECOCO Clear View Cover $12 at Amazon We've seen cases similar to this from Samsung, but LEECOCO's Clear View Cover does something similar at a fraction of the price. This Clear View Cover makes it possible to still view the various bits of information on your lock screen. Along with coming in six different colors, you'll be able to take advantage of the built-in kickstand without adding much bulk to the A71. Classic feel KWmobile TPU Cover $9 at Amazon If you just want a case that has some cool colors, is flexible, and offers good protection, then you can't miss the KWmobile TPU Cover. This basic TPU case is capable of withstanding drops, bumps, and scratches while still keeping a slim profile. With the rubber backing, you'll be able to keep your phone in your hand instead of having it slip from your grip. Like a tank Simicoo Armor Impact Tough Case $27 at Amazon Not everyone has a cushy desk job and those folks need a case that can withstand the potential damage found at the workplace. The Simicoo Impact Tough Case provides 360 degrees of protection with four different layers and must be assembled with the included screws. There's even a rope hole on the edge of the case if you need to tie your phone to something while you're working. Gradient shimmers ROSAUI Gradient Cover $8 at Amazon Basic, plain-jane cases are boring but the ROSAUI Gradient Cover is sure to turn some heads with its unique design. Although the case is partly clear, it has a gradient design that will truly show off the colors of your Galaxy A71 and will be a great talking point. ROSAUI also includes two lanyard holes if you want to attach something like a wrist-strap to your phone to keep it in your possession.

Best Galaxy A71 5G Cases

Source: Samsung (Image credit: Source: Samsung)

Unsurprisingly, Samsung decided to provide a minor upgrade to the Galaxy A71, despite it already being one of the best cheap Android phones. With this slight upgrade, Samsung added 5G support, but unfortunately, this means that cases for the standard version were rendered useless due to differences in the dimensions. In that event, you're going to want to grab one of the best Galaxy A71 5G cases, and we've got you covered with some great options.

All the colors Chenlingy Silicone Gel Case (8-pack) $11 at Amazon The problem with some cases is that they don't always match your "mood", which is why many just opt for a clear or black case. But with this 8-pack of Silicone Cases from Chenlingy, you'll have your choice of colors for every day of the week, and more. The case itself features a soft matte texture for improved grip, along with raised lips around the display and rear cameras. Slim and clear ANNSD Slim Fit TPU Case $10 at Amazon Speaking of clear cases, what better way to show off your Galaxy A71 than with the ANNSD Slim Fit TPU Case? This case is lightweight and flexible thanks to the TPU material that it is comprised of. There's even a lifetime warranty if something happens to your case and you need a new one. Everything you need GESMA Case and Screen Protector $11 at Amazon The problem with many cases and screen protectors is that they aren't always designed to work together. That won't be a problem with the GESMA Case and Screen Protector, as these work perfectly in tandem to offer 360-degrees of protection for your Galaxy A71. Familiar and protective Osophter Flexible TPU Cover $7 at Amazon At one point or another, we've all had the basic TPU case that has a touch of carbon fiber accents and a metallic feel. That's what you'll get with the Osophter Flexible TPU Cover. The case is available in four different colors and offers great shock absorption from drops. One of the classics Otterbox Symmetry $35 at Amazon Otterbox has been in the case game for years, and the Symmetry has been a fan-favorite for many. The Symmetry returns for the Galaxy A71, and this version is actually clear, so you'll be able to show off your new phone without sacrificing protection. Full-body protection Poetic Guardian $17 at Amazon If protection is the name of the game, it doesn't get much better than the Poetic Guardian. This case is comprised of multiple layers, including a combination of polycarbonate and TPU materials to protect against drops and other damages. Plus, there's a built-in screen protector, so you can forget about ending up with even those micro-scratches on your gorgeous display. That marbled look Fingic Rose Gold Marble Case $11 at Amazon The Galaxy A71 is already a great-looking phone, but why not get a case that turns things up a notch? That's where the Fingic Marble Case comes in with its Rose Gold color way and Marble pattern on the back. The case itself is made from TPU and easily snaps onto your Galaxy A71 for a quick installation. A professional feel Kqimi Leather Cover $15 at Amazon There's just something about a leather case that continues to draw people back to them, even if they aren't the most protective. Luckily, with the Kqimi Leather Cover, you'll be able to enjoy the feel of leather on the back. Plus, there's a TPU bumper around the frame of your phone to prevent any damage from occurring in the event of a drop or fall. Hybrid drop protection RANZ Shockproof Protective Cover $12 at Amazon Clear cases are cool and all, but the RANZ Shockproof Cover helps to add a bit of "life" to your daily carry. The case itself is comprised of a TPU bumper and an acrylic back for a great one-two combination in protection. RANZ also added a welcome starry night design print on the back to provide a bit of personality to your case.

Protect your investment with the best Galaxy A71 cases

While case options for the Galaxy A71 come in a variety of shapes and sizes, we simply cannot deny the simplicity of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case. Spigen produces a fantastic line of cases and that doesn't stop with the Liquid Air Armor. This case features a slim, form-fitting design with military-grade protection and added support on the corners and sides of the phone with its Air Cushion technology. Plus, the edges of the screen and galaxy bump are raised to keep those micro-scratches away from your device.

For those who want to future-proof themselves with the Galaxy A71, you'll want to grab the 5G variant. And if you pick up the Galaxy A71 5G, there are slight differences in the dimensions between the 5G and 4G versions. If you end up with the Galaxy A71 5G and want to keep your phone in tip-top shape for years to come, you'll want to opt for the 8-pack of cases from Chenlingy. There are eight different colors to choose from, and you won't have to sacrifice much with the case's matte finish and TPU material.