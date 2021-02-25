For many of us, running is hard work. Maybe it's a motivation thing, or perhaps it's a physical thing. Whatever the reason, the simple fact is that running is exercise, and exercise can be a real pain. We're taking a look at some of the best running apps for Android, and we've got a few different kinds of apps here. Some are more of the hard-core variety, for folks used to exercise who may be looking to increase and improve the way they do things. The best part about most of these apps is that they can integrate with the best fitness trackers, so you can have all of your workout information in one place. Others are more simple — only tracking steps or basic movement. There's a place for all of these, and some of them work rather nicely with the best fitness apps. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

What are the best running apps for Android? When searching the Play Store for a solid running app, there are a lot of options to consider. The app must provide detailed tracking, potential premium features, and the ability to sync with your fitness trackers or health apps. Strava fits the bill in all three of these categories by offering a great all-in-one run-tracking application. If you've tried Strava before and weren't too pleased, then RunKeeper is another fantastic app for tracking your runs and other workouts, all in a neat and simplified interface. Nike Run Club is the obvious pick in the top three, and that's not just because it's free. Taking a look at everything you get, without having to spend any more money is something that cannot be overlooked, and it helps that the NRC app is fantastic. 1. Strava

Strava is the all-in-one running app that you should at least try out. The app tracks not only your running workouts but also bike rides and swimming while showing you new places to explore. The app itself will record your routes while tracking various pieces of information and then presenting the analyzed info in an easy to understand format. There are monthly challenges so that you can compete with your friends. While there are a lot of features available for free, the power of Strava comes with the Strava subscription. This will give you customizable training plans, a route maker, and the ability to provide live feedback.

Easy to understand Strava Great for everyone Strava packs a mean punch for those getting into running or those just looking for a new app. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

2. Runkeeper

The biggest benefit to Runkeeper is the number of features that you get without having to spend a dime. With features like route creating, training plans, challenges, and audio cues, Runkeeper is a great all-in-one app to track your runs and other workouts. With Challenges, you'll be able to get your friends on board to push each other to your limits. And there are rewards and achievements to strive for to add some fuel to the motivation. For those who don't want to get friends on board at the start, you can easily share your progress and activities to whatever social media platform you wish. When it comes to finding a good running app, you'll want one with some integration with your existing products and services. Runkeeper is up to the task, with integration with Bluetooth devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, along with being partnered with popular apps like Spotify and MyFitnessPal.

Get a lot for free Runkeeper Get the integrations you need Runkeeper not only has a slew of features for free but also integrates with your fitness accessories and apps. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

3. Nike Run Club

What more can you say when you find an app that is entirely free to use? Nike Run Club is used by thousands of people on a daily basis to track their runs while on a quest to meet their goals. The app provides real-time feedback and audio cues to help motivate you throughout the run. Then, once you're back at home, you can sit back and review all of the details about your run, including pace, elevation, calories burned, and more. NRC also makes it possible for you to create custom workout plans so that you move at your pace. You'll get workout and heart-rate data syncing with Google Fit, and your friends can even support you with in-run audio cheers.

Surprisingly robust Nike Run Club Get everything you need to go the extra mile From running to general workouts, NRC is a great companion to push your limits. Free at Google Play

Other great options Though they didn't quite make it into our top three, here are some other excellent fitness apps for you to try out. Zombies, Run!

Running sucks. (At least if you're normal, it should suck.) This app makes it fun. Immersive and alternate reality games are nothing new, but Zombies, Run brings these ideas into the fitness space. You're running. Zombies are chasing. There are plenty of stories to keep you entertained, so it keeps things fun. Want interval training? It can do that, too. If you're more of a walker than a runner, the app can handle that, too. (Just make sure you walk faster than the zombies shuffle.) With more than 200 missions that can be customized for walking or running, Zombies, Run is sure never to get old. The app even provides free cloud backups for your runs, so you can access them even if you get a new smartphone.

Avoid the apocalypse Zombies, Run! Running away from zombies has never been easier Zombies, Run! turns your boring old running workouts into thrilling stories. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Store

Run with Map My Run

Whether you are just getting started or are a veteran, Map My Run is a great companion. The app was acquired by Under Armour a few years ago and brings all the popular features you would expect, including custom workout routines, training plans, and real-time audio coaching. You'll even find "Healthy At Home Challenges" for those who can't get out of the house but need to keep working out. There is deep integration with MyFitnessPal, being able to view your calorie intake and burn. Plus, this will sync with many popular fitness trackers and apps such as Google Fit, Garmin, Fitbit, and more.

At home or outside Run with Map My Run Train like a pro Map My Run features more than 600 activities to be tracked, along with real-time coaching and more. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Store

Fitbit

If you're using a FitBit to count your steps, there's a good chance you're using the FitBit app. It's not a traditional running/walking app in the sense that it helps guide your exercise. The Fitbit app is more about counting than it is tracking, we suppose. But it does a great job with pure distance and calories burned, and it'll separate active minutes from the minutes in which you're just milling around. The app is free, and some phones can take advantage of it without having to buy into FitBit's accessories line.

On your wrist Fitbit Use it anywhere Despite not being designed specifically for workouts, Fitbit offers much more than you would think. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Store

Adidas Running App by Runtastic

Runstastic is another longstanding and excellent way to keep up with your workouts. It's got a free trial, but if you're anything like us, you'll quickly pony up for the Pro version. You get all the standard features — mapping of your route, a calendar for long-term goals, and all sorts of social sharing. Plus, you can manually add activities. Runtastic Pro adds a voice coach, route search, audible cheering, heart-rate monitoring, interval workouts, and weather information. It also sports one of our favorite features; the ability to auto-pause the tracking should you stop for some reason. Not that you should stop, but sometimes we all stop. It happens.

Customize the dashboard Adidas Running App by Runtastic Challenge yourself and see the results From challenges to live tracking, Runtastic will help you reach your goals and more. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Store

Endomondo - Running & Walking

Endomondo tracks all sorts of activities, including running and walking. You get audio feedback as you make your way through your route, or you can enter your workouts manually if you prefer. Once you're done, you can share your result — though be careful if you're starting and stopping from home. You also can track your heart rate through Bluetooth-enabled devices, as well as ANT+ heart-rate monitors. There are a slew of challenges built-in, so you're not just relying on yourself to push things. There's a free version of the app available if you just want to try it out, or a monthly subscription will add a personal training plan, additional statistics, weather information, and remove advertisements.

Push your limits Endomondo - Running & Walking Make the most out of your workouts Even without signing up for premium, Endomondo gives you all the run-tracking information you need. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Store

Relive: Run, Ride, Hike & more

Think of Relive as more of a companion app than one to give you a bunch of detailed information. If you enjoy running some trails while stopping to take pictures and admire nature, then you'll want to use Relive. The app allows you to take pictures, create stories, and then share them with your friends. These stories aren't just digital picture books, as you can actually see your route in a 3D landscape. Then, your photos will appear along the trail, and you can share them with your friends. Plus, you can sync Relive with other workout apps such as Garmin Connect, Polar, and more. The developer's also have plans to integrate more fitness apps in the future.