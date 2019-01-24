While there's no denying that the Google Pixel 3 is a good-looking phone, it's also safe to say that it's far from the most durable. We love that the all-glass back finally allows for wireless charging, but it's also prone to all sorts of unwanted scratches and cracks. If you want serious protection to keep the Pixel 3 safe, these are the best rugged cases we recommend buying.
Not too bulky
Spigen Rugged Armor
The Spigen Rugged Armor case strikes a beautiful balance of offering great protection without being overly bulky or thick. There's a shock-absorbant carbon fiber design, military-grade Air Cushion Technology, and tactile button covers that are easy to use.
Built-in screen protector
Poetic Revolution
If you want something a bit more rugged, Poetic's Revolution case is another excellent choice. You get 360 degrees of full protection, a built-in screen protector, a dust flap for the USB-C port, and a rugged polycarbonte back. There are also three great colors to choose from!
Comes with a kickstand
Spigen Tough Armor
The other Spigen case on this list is the Tough Armor case. Outfitted with a two-layer design, this case keeps the Pixel 3 safe against all sorts of drops and falls. Add that together with a built-in kickstand on the back and two color options, and you're all set.
OtterBox's finest
OtterBox Defender Series
You can't talk about rugged cases without mentioning OtterBox! The Defender Series features a multi-layer design with a solid inner shell and soft outer shell, a belt clip holster, and port covers to keep all sorts of unwanted debris away from your new phone.
Stylish durability
OtterBox Symmetry Series
OtterBox's Symmetry Series does a great job at offering that same great OtterBox protection in a slimmer, more stylish profile. The case is easy to take on and off, is still plenty rugged, and the two-tone color design is simply gorgeous.
It's a tank
SUPCASE Full-Body Holster Case
SUPCASE's case is designed for people that don't want to ever have to baby their phone. It's shock resistant dual-layer design provides maximum protection from all sorts of drops and falls, and even better, the front comes equipped with a built-in screen protector! The case is available in four different colors and has a holster so you can easily clip it onto a backpack or belt.
There you have it — six truly excellent cases that'll keep your Pixel 3 protected against virtually anything you throw at it. My personal favorite is the Spigen Rugged Armor as I'm not one for overly bulky accessories, but if you want the absolute most durability you can find, the Poetic Revolution and OtterBox Defender Series will likely be more up your alley.
