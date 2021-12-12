Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S10e in 2022
By Marc Lagace , Rebecca Spear published
The Galaxy S10e is the smaller Samsung flagship released this year, but it's also got one of our favorite placements for the fingerprint scanner — built right into the power button on the side of the phone. You might think that would make it harder to protect, but these rugged cases do a great job of it while looking quite stylish at the same time. We've got case recommendations to fit any budget, so find the one that's right for you.
Zizo Bolt Series
Zizo's cases are a little extra — and that's not even mentioning the free screen protector they include with each case. The Bolt Series is a unique looking thing with grip lines and plenty of texture. Rugged as hell and proud of it. It comes in five different colors: Black/Black, Red/Black, Blue/Black, Gun Metal Gray/Black, and Black/Red.
Youmaker Kickstand Case with Built-in Screen Protector
This rugged case offers extra protection without getting too bulky. The built-in screen cover keeps the glass safe, while the kickstand makes it easier to use the phone hands-free at either landscape or portrait angles. Choose from Blue, Purple, White, Black, or Gun Metal.
OtterBox Commuter Series
The OtterBox Commuter case offers rugged protection in a slightly more pocket-friendly package. It's a thin, two-piece case that includes port covers to keep dirt and lint out of your ports. Backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty and available in three color options.
JakPak Case
If you're on a tight budget but still want something reliable, this is the case to get. It protects your Galaxy S10e against drops, scratches, and bumps while still giving you access to all buttons and ports. Choose from Teal Purple or Teal Pink to get the look you like best.
Lifeproof NËXT
When it comes to premium rugged cases, you should look at Lifeproof as an investment into an ecosystem of accessories for taking your phone out on outdoor adventures. The NËXT series is a clear case that protects against dirt, snow, and drops, and is compatible with Lifeproof's QuickMount accessories that include armbands and mounts for your bike, car, or whatever else you ride.
Encased Rebel Armor
Encased claims that their case is fully compatible with Samsung's new Wireless PowerSHARE Technology, which speaks to the thin design here. Your phone is kept well-protected and fully functional with Encased. You'll find this case selling in several different colors, including Turquoise Blue, Purple, and Black.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Like the Youmaker case, this one comes with a built-in screen protector and kickstand. You'll also receive a holster so you can carry it around on your belt, backpack strap, or hooked to your pockets. It's been proven to have drop protection of at least 20 feet. You'll only be able to get it in black.
Crave Strong Guard Protection Series
This series of cases offers plenty of protection in a stylish covering. You'll still be able to access all the buttons and ports so you won't have to worry about it limiting your phone usage. There are five colors to choose from, including Navy, Black, Red, Mint, and Slate.
UAG Monarch
The UAG Monarch Case is expensive, but it's about as rugged as it gets. It's a uniquely compact case that features five layers of polycarbonate, leather, and rubber — all held together with metal hardware. There are six versions of this case available in several colors.
In any case
As you can see, there are plenty of heavy-duty cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10e. When deciding which one to get, you'll want to consider the price, the amount of protection you want, and if you want your case to have any extra features like a kickstand. At the end of it, all the choice is up to you.
It's hard to go wrong with the vibrant protection of the Zizo Bolt Series with its bold colors and angled grip on the back. Still, if you prefer a screen protector built into the case rather than simply packaged alongside it, the Youmaker Kickstand Case is another affordable choice.
If you want something that offers serious protection and serious style, check out the UAG Monarch. The layers of leather, rubber, polycarbonate, and metal will keep your phone protected for years to come while looking absolutely boss.
