Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S10e in 2022

The Galaxy S10e is the smaller Samsung flagship released this year, but it's also got one of our favorite placements for the fingerprint scanner — built right into the power button on the side of the phone. You might think that would make it harder to protect, but these rugged cases do a great job of it while looking quite stylish at the same time. We've got case recommendations to fit any budget, so find the one that's right for you.

In any case

As you can see, there are plenty of heavy-duty cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10e. When deciding which one to get, you'll want to consider the price, the amount of protection you want, and if you want your case to have any extra features like a kickstand. At the end of it, all the choice is up to you.

It's hard to go wrong with the vibrant protection of the Zizo Bolt Series with its bold colors and angled grip on the back. Still, if you prefer a screen protector built into the case rather than simply packaged alongside it, the Youmaker Kickstand Case is another affordable choice.

If you want something that offers serious protection and serious style, check out the UAG Monarch. The layers of leather, rubber, polycarbonate, and metal will keep your phone protected for years to come while looking absolutely boss.