Best Oculus Quest Charging Cable Android Central 2021

The Oculus Quest 2 ships with a 1m cable, far too short to safely use while wearing the headset. While Oculus officially recommends "you should only charge your headset with the charger that was included in the box," you can still find alternative cables easily, with many designed for Oculus Link. So whether you lost the cable that came in the box or want an Oculus Quest 2 replacement charging cord to make room-scale PC VR easier and safer, we've rounded up a variety of options that will fit your needs.

How to find the best Quest 2 replacement charging cables

There are two categories of products that could fit the bill here. Some people just want a longer USB-C cable to slot into the included Quest power adapter. In contrast, others want an Oculus Link-compatible USB 3.0 to USB-C cable to handle data transfer and power charging simultaneously. Whichever of the two you choose — if not both — they should work with either the Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2. The exceptions on this list are the Anker Charging Dock and BeswinVR Charge Kit, which only works with Quest 2 and its touch controllers.

Remember that Oculus recommends you only use their official Quest 2 headset cable for charging or the Oculus Link cable for PC VR. The charging cable is only 1m, making it too short to charge your headset while you wear it, but Oculus support also suggests that you "avoid charging your headset while it's in use." This is because the headset can get too hot while charging and playing, which could cause performance or stability issues. If you're willing to take that risk and want a longer USB-C cable, look for one that at least hits 5V 3A, so it gives your headset enough juice, such as the uni Long USB Type C cable listed above or any of the best USB-C cables available.

It's worth noting that most Oculus Link cables will not keep the Quest powered indefinitely. Users have found that the headset doesn't really start to pull a charge from any cable until the power level hits 80% or lower; after that, the cable will give the headset more power, but your battery will still steadily drain. That being said, some Link cables charge and transfer data better than others. If you can't afford the official Oculus option, Anker, and TNE are great options, or you can check out some of the other best Link cable alternatives for the Oculus Quest 2.

If you're looking for a way to extend your Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2's battery life without relying on a cable, try one of the best Oculus Quest 2 battery packs, which you can strap directly to your headset to extend the battery life for hours upon hours.