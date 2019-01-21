The Galaxy Watch is a great match for any Android phone, especially since you can easily make it your own. Not only can you choose from a number of watch faces, the watch bands are easily replaceable to better match your style, since the 46mm Galaxy Watch uses standard 22mm watch bands. Here are the best replacement bands for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm!

No matter what your style is, it's easy to find a replacement band for your Galaxy Watch. The watch takes standard 22mm straps, so any band that size will also fit your watch. And since watchmakers have used that size for centuries, it shouldn't be hard to find the perfect watch band for you. If you're looking for a great mix of comfort and style, check out the Civo NATO bands, since you get four options in one pack for a very reasonable price.

