For the longest time the SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset was sold out at most retailers, which was no surprise given that it's easily one of the best PS5 headsets on the market. Ahead of Black Friday, SteelSeries has it back in-stock on its own storefront, and you can currently purchase it for just $100.
This will likely be the cheapest you'll find this headset this holiday. Though a newer model, the Arctis 7P+, recently released, you shouldn't expect the 7P to drop in price any further. The Arctis 7P usually sells for $150, and in the past some companies have taken to price gauging because it was so difficult to come by in-stock.
Save $50 on the Arctis 7P headset for PS5
SteelSeries Arctis 7P $100
SteelSeries found the perfect balance between comfort and audio quality with the Arctis 7P, and now it's even more affordable for those looking to get a new headset. It features 3D audio support, 24 hours of battery life, and comes in two different colors. The ski-goggle suspension band ensures that you can wear it for hours on end without feeling like you're wearing a headset at all. You don't want to miss out on this deal.
In addition to an outstanding design, the Arctis 7P is also compatible with SteelSeries' free customization software. This allows you to adjust its speakers' equalizer, dynamic range compression, and microphone. There are also settings if you want to save its battery and have it turn off after being inactive for a certain amount of time. All in all, there's very little to dislike about the Arctis 7P.
I've personally tested it out and as I can attest in my review, it's simply outstanding. There's steep competition from the likes of Razer and Turtle Beach, both incredibly popular brands, but the Arctis 7P can top a lot of their offerings.
