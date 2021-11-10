For the longest time the SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset was sold out at most retailers, which was no surprise given that it's easily one of the best PS5 headsets on the market. Ahead of Black Friday, SteelSeries has it back in-stock on its own storefront, and you can currently purchase it for just $100.

This will likely be the cheapest you'll find this headset this holiday. Though a newer model, the Arctis 7P+, recently released, you shouldn't expect the 7P to drop in price any further. The Arctis 7P usually sells for $150, and in the past some companies have taken to price gauging because it was so difficult to come by in-stock.

Save $50 on the Arctis 7P headset for PS5