Contrary to what you might hear, you can print from a Chromebook, but it's not as simple as you may think. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you'll be stuck never printing from your Chromebook, ever! With these printers, not only are they compatible in connecting to your Chromebook, but they require very little set up and allow you to print from your Chromebook no matter where you are.

Having a Chromebook can be amazing, but it can also be difficult when some things weren't made with your device or Google Cloud Print in mind. Fortunately, these printers are compatible and are speedy, secure, have quality ink/toner, or all three. If we had to pick a favorite? We'd go for the Canon Office MAXIFY IB4120 Printer due to its personal features, as well as it being able to connect to multiple devices at once.

