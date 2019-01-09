Contrary to what you might hear, you can print from a Chromebook, but it's not as simple as you may think. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you'll be stuck never printing from your Chromebook, ever! With these printers, not only are they compatible in connecting to your Chromebook, but they require very little set up and allow you to print from your Chromebook no matter where you are.
Save time and frustration
Canon MX492 Wireless All-In-One Chromebook Compatible
The Canon MX492 printer is simple to set up, whether you're using the Canon app, a wireless Bluetooth connection, or the included step-by-step image guide that can help you connect with your Chromebook through Google Cloud Print. The printer also comes with a number of time-saving features, such as an automatic document feeder that can hold up to 20 sheets of paper — allowing you to print more without neglecting the time you have.
Black and white benefits
HL-L2350DW Brother Compact Monochrome Printer
The Brother HL-L2350DW printer can be set up with your Chromebook by connecting the device to the printer's admin interface through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and, thankfully, is completely wireless. This will allow you to print no matter where you are, and with the printer's 32 pages per minute, as well as printing on both sides, you'll save yourself time and ink. It also comes with an automatic sleep mode, switching off after a certain amount of time, making it a practical choice for you if you're forgetful, or just want to save power.
Great for photos
Canon TS5120 Wireless All-In-One Printer
Through the Canon TS5120's LCD user interface, you'll be able to connect your Chromebook using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi on the Canon app. Once connected, you'll be able to take full advantage of its features. Such as its versatile photo printing, allowing you to print great looking borderless photos. The Canon TS5120 also uses the FINE Hybrid ink system which gives out crisp, vibrant colors and bold text, as well as a supportive paper tray for both front and rear.
Works with multiple devices
HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Wireless Printer
The HP OfficeJet is a capable printer for your Chromebook, relying on Ethernet and Wi-Fi to connect. With this printer, you'll be able to preview your documents/photos before you actually print them, and even edit them if you're not satisfied — useful for users in an office environment. And if you want to use your printer for all devices, and not just the Chromebook, then the USB port that comes with the printer gives you a way to connect other devices like a phone or camera.
Speedy printer
Samsung ProXpress M3820DW Wireless Black-and-White Laser Printer
With the Samsung ProXpress M3820DW printer, Wi-Fi and Ethernet are already built in to ensure simple connectivity. With Google Cloud Print also included, you'll be able to access the same features also, involving high speed prints of up to 40 pages per minute and duplex printing. With duplex printing, your printer will automatically print on both side of the page without needing to turn over the page manually, helpful in minimizing printing costs.
Best for the office
Canon Office MAXIFY IB4120 Printer
Designed specifically for the office with its 500-paper capacity, the Canon Office IB4120 printer boasts of the freedom of working with multiple devices even beyond Google Cloud Print, such as AirPrint, Canon Print App, as well as Wi-Fi. Yet while designed for the office, you can still use it as a personal printer and change settings in a way that suits you — such as creating a password, setting paper restrictions, and keeping a record of what you have and haven't printed. The speed of 24 pages (for black and white) and 15.5 pages (color) per minute isn't anything to turn your nose up at either.
Having a Chromebook can be amazing, but it can also be difficult when some things weren't made with your device or Google Cloud Print in mind. Fortunately, these printers are compatible and are speedy, secure, have quality ink/toner, or all three. If we had to pick a favorite? We'd go for the Canon Office MAXIFY IB4120 Printer due to its personal features, as well as it being able to connect to multiple devices at once.
