For those of you that need an affordable Bluetooth speaker that's ready to go anywhere, check out this one from MIATONE. It has an included wrist strap, 32W surround sound, and a rugged design that can withstand damage better than a lot of its competitors.

If it's about time you treated yo self, we'd suggest picking up the Marshall Stanmore II. This premium Bluetooth speaker offers incredible sound, strong wireless performance with Bluetooth 5.0, and a stunning design. Thanks to its Prime Day discount, there's never been a better time to buy.

Ready to get the party started? CLEVER BRIGHT's speaker is equipped with LED lights to emit seven different patterns while listening to your music for a visual light show unlike anything else. On top of that, you also get HiFi sound, solid battery life, and a built-in mic for phone calls.

Similar to the JBL GO2, the MuveAcoustics A-Plus is another excellent portable speaker option. MuveAcoustics' option is quite a bit cheaper, has better battery life, and even comes with a built-in wrist strap. Just keep in mind that there isn't any waterproof rating.

Whether you want a Bluetooth speaker for use in the shower or just to throw in your backpack and take anywhere, the JBL GO2 is worth checking out. It's super portable, looks great, has a 5-hour battery, and comes with IPX7 waterproofing.

Bose is the king when it comes to speakers and headphones. If you want premium Bose sound without spending too much, the SoundLink Color is a great Prime Day purchase. You have multiple colors to choose from; Plus, it has NFC pairing and an 8-hour battery.

The JBL Charge 4 is a speaker that was designed to be taken everywhere. Its rugged design comes in a ton of colors, can be fully submerged in water, and gets 20 hours of playback on one charge. We especially like the ability to connect up to two phones to it at once.

The Beoplay P6 is the most expensive speaker on our list, but if you have the means of buying it, now's the time to act. The P6 packs stupidly good sound into a small footprint. It's built like a tank and gets an impressive 16 hours of battery life per charge.

Taking inspiration from big boomboxes of the 70s and 80s, this other option from AOMAIS has a unique design that some people will dig. It has 360-degree stereo sound, super loud volume, comes in multiple colors, and even ships with IPX7 waterproofing.

If you want your Bluetooth speaker to look as good as it sounds, let us direct your attention to the AOMAIS Life. This speaker has a gorgeous wood finish that comes in two colors, and along with that, you also have 30W speakers for big, booming audio.

This is one of the more affordable speakers on our list, but don't let the small price tag fool you. The Oontz Angle 3 offers crystal clear sound, surprisingly loud volume, and up to 14 hours of battery life. We also love the IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Anker is behind some of the best affordable tech accessories out there, including Bluetooth speakers. The SoundCore Boost is an excellent example of that, offering exceptional sound with 20W speakers, 10 hours of battery life, and an 18-month warranty at a solid price.

Can you ever have enough Bluetooth speakers? If you ask me, the answer would be a resounding "No." Prime Day is one of the best times of year to shop around for Bluetooth speakers, whether you need your first one or eager to add another to your collection. Need help finding the best ones? Here are the top Bluetooth speaker deals we've found for Prime Day 2019!

We think you'll be happy with any of the Bluetooth speakers on this list. Out of them all, we have to give our top recommendation to the Anker SoundCore Boost.

It's not the best-looking speaker on this list, but for the price, it's unmatched. Sound quality is excellent, the 10-hour battery is reliable, and having IPX5 water resistance is always a nice touch. Add that together with an included 18-month warranty, and there's not much of anything to complain about.

If you're trying to spend less money, we also recommend giving the OontZ Angle 3 a look. Sound quality isn't quite as good as the SoundCore Boost, but for less than $20, it's an excellent purchase.

And, finally, if money isn't an object, we'd say to splurge for the Marshall Stanmore II. Marshall makes some of the best audio gear money can buy, and this Prime Day special on the Stanmore II is incredible.

