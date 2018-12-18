Most battery packs and power banks are liars! They say they're portable, but what they actually are is heavy, huge, and hopeless. Most need a backpack or a purse to carry them around — or else they might pants you on a busy, crowded street. If your portable battery pack doesn't fit on your person to carry it around while you're charging at a sporting event, on an all-day hike, or in a two-hour line at Disneyland, then your power bank won't be there when you need it. Get one that will!

I'm a fan of the flatter, thinner, phone-shaped power banks like the AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank because they're easier to fit in my pocket and my hand. The Iceworks 7000 isn't available in the US, but this great little USB-C power bank is almost the same size as my Galaxy S9+ and is easy to grab and go. That said, power banks that don't have permanently attached cables tend to be a little more adaptable, and right-angle cables like nonda ZUS make it easy to charge while the power bank's in your pocket. Just make sure you've got a cable tie to keep it together, untangled, and out of the way.

