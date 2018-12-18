Most battery packs and power banks are liars! They say they're portable, but what they actually are is heavy, huge, and hopeless. Most need a backpack or a purse to carry them around — or else they might pants you on a busy, crowded street. If your portable battery pack doesn't fit on your person to carry it around while you're charging at a sporting event, on an all-day hike, or in a two-hour line at Disneyland, then your power bank won't be there when you need it. Get one that will!
Futureproof and phone-sized
AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Delivery Power Bank
This power bank is on the larger side of pocketable — around the same size as a Note 9 — but I really like the AUKEY for three reasons: it has USB-C for input and output, two USB-A ports, and it supports both QC 3.0 and Power Delivery fast charging standards.
Most popular
Anker PowerCore 10000
There is a newer Anker PowerCore 10000 available, but that model is larger and while it does have a USB-C port, it's for input only. I'd recommend sticking with the older, more compact microUSB only version and saving yourself a few dollars.
European only
Iceworks 7000
I reviewed the Iceworks 7000 six months ago and it's been sneaking its way into my pockets, purses, and gear bags ever since with its perfectly slim size. It's a shame it's only available via Amazon.co.uk.
All C, all the time
eeco Ultra Slim USB-C Portable Charger 5000mAh
Eeco's slim, monolithic design makes it look more like a portable hard drive than a power bank, with its single solitary USB-C port, but this bank only having a single port means there's less to break and less parts to jack up the price.
Flat-back power bank
Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger
This Anker power bank is designed to sit flush against the back of your phone as you use it on the go. It may have a smaller capacity, but it's also easier to handle and carry around, thanks to a non-slip silicone texture to help it grip your phone.
Pocket-friendly
RAVPower 6700 Battery Pack
About the size of a card deck, this trusted RAVPower charger is fatter than the wide, slim "phone-sized" packs above, but that makes it easy to fit into smaller pockets or smaller hands as you use it to recharge your devices. It even comes with a carrying pouch.
Power of the rainbow!
Poweradd Slim 2 Most Compact 5000mAh External Battery
Fight back against bland, black accessories with these shiny, colorful little power packs. Available in pink, red, blue, green — and black, if you really want to be boring — these 5,000mAh portable batteries are compact, round, and can fully recharge most phones at least once before running dry.
All the right angles
nonda ZUS Right Angle USB-A to USB-C Cable
Having the cable sticking straight up in your pocket is unwieldy, and can lead to broken cables or power banks when sitting down. This is one of many times when a right-angle cable is wonderful, and I've used a ZUS right-angle cable for years for charging in tight spaces, like cars and in-pocket charging.
Keep it on a short leash
Boxeroo Short Type C Cable 5-pack
The other cable type that's handy to have with a portable battery is a short cable that won't get in the way too much. Many power banks come with 6 inch cables, but I find 1 foot cables give just enough room to maneuver both the phone and power bank around. This 5-pack also leaves some spares for the car!
I'm a fan of the flatter, thinner, phone-shaped power banks like the AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank because they're easier to fit in my pocket and my hand. The Iceworks 7000 isn't available in the US, but this great little USB-C power bank is almost the same size as my Galaxy S9+ and is easy to grab and go. That said, power banks that don't have permanently attached cables tend to be a little more adaptable, and right-angle cables like nonda ZUS make it easy to charge while the power bank's in your pocket. Just make sure you've got a cable tie to keep it together, untangled, and out of the way.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.