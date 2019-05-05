For just $20/month for unlimited calls/texts and $10 per GB of data you use (any data past 6GB is free), Google Fi is one of the most compelling MVNOs around — especially when you factor in its excellent roaming support, nationwide coverage, and Bill Protection feature that credits back whatever data you don't use. Fi works on almost any unlocked phone these days, but certain features work better on some phones than others. Here's a mix of both options that are worth a look!
Google everything: Google Pixel 3/3 XLStaff pick
The latest Pixels aren't just some of our favorite Android phones around, they're also undeniably the best way to experience Google Fi. Equipped with an eSIM, you don't even have to wait for a SIM card to come in the mail to get started, and the Pixel benefits from Fi's network switching technology. Oh, and it's blazingly fast and takes incredible photos, too — did we mention that?
2017's hotness: Google Pixel 2 XL
The Pixel 2 XL is just as good now as it was when it came out in 2017. Similar to the Pixel 3, it has an eSIM specifically for Google Fi, along with one of the best cameras on the market. Being a Pixel, it also comes with first-in-line access to new versions of Android, and it works just as well with Fi's network switching and VPN services. While it's no longer being sold new, a renewed model is available at a really great price.
Budget beast: Moto G7
You don't need to spend a fortune to get a rock solid phone these days, and the Moto G7 is a perfect example of that. For a fraction of the price of the Pixel 3, the Moto G7 delivers a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with slim bezels and a waterdrop notch, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 processor, dual rear cameras, and expandable storage up to 512GB. You also get Android Pie with Motorola's great software extras.
A straightforward flagship: LG V35 ThinQ
The V35 is essentially a repackaging of the V30 with updated specs, making it an interesting mix of old and new. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, 3,300mAh battery, and the G7's front and rear cameras. Like the Pixel 3, the V35 works with Google Fi's network switching to ensure you get the full Fi experience.
Fi for less: Moto G6
The Moto G6 is the cheapest phone offered directly by Google Fi. The Moto G6 offers a glass design, 5.7-inch 2160 x 1080 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Other specs include 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera with its own flash, and a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge.
Samsung's best: Samsung Galaxy S10
Want to get your hands on one of the best phones currently on the market? Turn to the Galaxy S10. You'll get a stunning AMOLED display, three powerful rear cameras, and top-notch build quality among a bunch of other things. The unlocked Galaxy S10 does work on Google Fi and supports its automatic roaming, but network switching and Fi's VPN aren't available.
Take note: Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The Galaxy Note 9 isn't quite as new as the S10, but it has one big thing going for it that you won't find anywhere else — the S Pen. Whether you're taking notes or creating a work of art, the S Pen is a tool unlike any other. You'll be able to use Fi's basic features on the Note 9 without a problem, but similar to the S10, things like network switching are a no go.
Mid-range masterpiece: Nokia 7.1
Simply put, the Nokia 7.1 is one of the best phones you can buy in this price range. Why? It looks and feels like a flagship without flagship pricing. The 5.84-inch display supports vibrant HDR content, battery life is excellent, and having NFC for Google Pay is a really nice treat. Once again, the Nokia 7.1 works with Fi's LTE network and roaming, but more expansive features are missing with this one.
Never settle: OnePlus 6T
OnePlus's mantra of "never settle" is what's helped the company find success since launching in 2014, and with the 6T, you're getting an immensly powerful phone at a reasonable price. The 6T absolutely flies through just about anything you throw at it, has a great design, and super-fast charging speeds. LTE and roaming from Fi work fine, but Fi's other features aren't supported.
Get the Pixel 3 or Moto G7 if you want the best Google Fi experience
As much as we love that Google Fi now supports just about every major unlocked phone out there, the best Fi experiene is still had by phones that are designed specifically with the network in mind. In addition to unlimited calls, texts, LTE data, and roaming, you can also seemlessly switch between three different networks and secure your data on the go with Fi's VPN feature.
If you hve the money for a proper flagship phone and plan on using Fi, you're best off getting the Google Pixel 3. It has a premium design, simply magical cameras, and a clean software experience that'll stay up-to-date for years to come. If you want the entire Fi experience but don't have as extensive of a budget, go with the Moto G7.
The Nokia 7.1 is a really good alternative
Now, let's say you can afford a phone that's more expensive that the Moto G7 but aren't quite ready to put up with flagship pricing. For you, the Nokia 7.1 is fantastic. The phone's built insanely well, it's powered by Android Pie and guaranteed to receive software updates for a while to come, battery life is great, and the HDR display means all of your content is more colorful and vibrant.
The phone connects to T-Mobile's network via Google Fi and supports roaming in over 170 countries, but you will miss out on the network switching for expanded coverage and Fi's VPN service.
