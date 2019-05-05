For just $20/month for unlimited calls/texts and $10 per GB of data you use (any data past 6GB is free), Google Fi is one of the most compelling MVNOs around — especially when you factor in its excellent roaming support, nationwide coverage, and Bill Protection feature that credits back whatever data you don't use. Fi works on almost any unlocked phone these days, but certain features work better on some phones than others. Here's a mix of both options that are worth a look!

As much as we love that Google Fi now supports just about every major unlocked phone out there, the best Fi experiene is still had by phones that are designed specifically with the network in mind. In addition to unlimited calls, texts, LTE data, and roaming, you can also seemlessly switch between three different networks and secure your data on the go with Fi's VPN feature. If you hve the money for a proper flagship phone and plan on using Fi, you're best off getting the Google Pixel 3. It has a premium design, simply magical cameras, and a clean software experience that'll stay up-to-date for years to come. If you want the entire Fi experience but don't have as extensive of a budget, go with the Moto G7. The Nokia 7.1 is a really good alternative