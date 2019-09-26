Best Over-Ear Headphones Android Central 2019

Over-ear headphones may not be as popular as they once were but they still have a place in the market. They're great for when you want the best sound quality you can possibly get from a headphone. Whether it be closed-back, like the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are usually designed for portability and travel, or open-back, like the Sennheiser HD600 which are designed for at home use, over-ear headphones deliver the best way to enjoy music without investing in speakers.

Without a doubt if you're looking for the best over-ear headphones around, you'll want to check out the open-back Sennheiser HD600 or HD650. They're both similar in form factor, with the only real differentiator being in the slightly tweaked sound signature. Let's first discuss comfort. Both these headphones are probably the most comfortable headphone on the market. The ear cups and headband feel like absolute pillows — no complaints when it comes to comfort or fatigue. Since they're open-back you don't have to worry about your ear getting warm. If I had to have a gold standard for sound quality, the HD600 take the cake. The soundstage is super wide thanks to the open-back design. The low-bass is a bit lacking due to its open-back nature but still has a recessed presence. Mid- and upper-bass, along with the mid-range and treble, is super smooth and neutral. Nothing is elevated or overpowering. The HD650 is a slightly different story as it brings that low-bass in and punches much harder than the HD600. Otherwise, it's the same exact sound signature. There are two major downsides two the HD600 and HD650. The open-back design means your audio will leak no matter what environment you're in, so, you'll probably want to use them at home. The other major downside is both these headphones require an amp to get the most out of them. You can try plugging them into your phone but you'll most likely need to max out the volume to even get any sort of sound out of them. Fortunately, the HD600 and HD650 don't need that much amplification so most if not all amps will work. Also, they use a proprietary cable on the headphone end. Fortunately, the cable is detachable and Sennheiser seems to be pretty good at keeping the cable in stock. Pros: Great sound quality

Super comfortable

Excellent soundstage Cons: Sound leakage

Requires an amp

Proprietary cable

Best Active Noise Canceling: Sony WH-1000XM3

No surprise here. Sony still remains king of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones with its WH-1000XM3. Not only does it have class-leading ANC, it tries to shove every possible feature you might want in a headphone into it while still retaining a great 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. When the WH-1000XM3 are dead, you can plug the included USB-C cable in and get a quick charge. Ten minutes of charge nets you five hours of listening time. Unfortunately, during that time you wont be able to actually use your headphones. Sound quality is decent out of the box if you're a fan of a bass-heavy, dark sound signature. However, that won't really matter much as the companion smartphone (available on both Android and iOS) can adjust this. You can also enable an ambient sound mode by using your palm to cover the right ear cup. This lets you hear the environment around you without having to remove your headphone. Arguably this could be implemented better since holding your hand over the right ear cup for more than 15 seconds can get fatiguing, fast. The WH-1000XM3 are also comfortable. It's not optimal (personally I get a pain on the crown of my head after several hours), but definitely better than most other headphones I've tried. The ear cups and headband are super soft. Pros: Great battery life

Customizable sound

Solid comfortable

Ambient sound mode

Great app for both iOS and Android Cons: Can't charge and listen simultaneously

Ambient sound mode implementation could be better

Best Wireless: Nuraphones by Nura

First and foremost, the Nuraphones use medical-grade sensors to measure how you perceive sound. During the setup process, they play an assortment of sounds, which helps to measure how your ears are responding to the sounds by recording feedback from your ear that are 100x lower than what most humans can hear. Aside from the super awesome personalization features, the Nuraphones are both an over-ear and in-ear headphone. The over-ear portion is used to produce bass, while the in-ear portion is used to play everything else. This allows the Nuraphones to have a super wide soundstage despite being a closed-back headphone. The app gives you a handful of other customization features beyond analyzing your ears. There's an immersion mode slider which is an over-glorified bass low-bass booster. It increases the amount of thump and rumble in your bass, and due to the in-ear/over-ear design (Inova as Nura calls it), this won't cause any distortion in your music. Battery life is good. The official number is "more than 20 hours" but I've been able to get 30-35 hours on a single charge in my testing. There are some downside to the Nuraphones, however. First and foremost, there's no on/off switch. The headphone uses a sensor in the right ear cup to detect whether or not they're on your ears. This introduces a strange problem where the headphone takes several seconds to wake up and connect, sometimes up to 6-8 seconds. The reverse is true as well. When you're done with the Nuraphones, they take up to a minute to power off. Pros: Great sound quality

Medical-grade hearing sensing & test

Long battery life Cons: Can be uncomfortable for some

Proprietary port for wired listening

Slow to wake/sleep

Best Budget Wireless: Tribit XFree Tune

Want wireless headphones with really long battery life? The Tribit XFree Tune are the right headphones for you. They last up to 40 hours on a single charge, which will get most people through the week. Sure, they charge over Micro-USB, which is outdated at this point, but this isn't a huge deal if you have a ton of older gadgets around. In terms of sound quality, the XFree Tune perform well. The bass is elevated but isn't too overwhelming. The mid-range is neutral and smooth, and the treble has an emphasis, making some tracks sound overly bright. The sound can be defined as V-shaped, which some may like over a completely flat and neutral sound. For comfort, the XFree Tune are excellent. There's no ear fatigue and the headphones are relatively light, so there shouldn't be any issues with the headband crushing your head. The ear cups and headband are made out of leather as well, which gives you a nice cushion. Pros: V-shaped, fun sound

Good comfort

Strong battery life Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Best Budget Noise Canceling: Mpow H10

The Mpow H10 are definitely the best budget pair of wireless over-ear headphones around, especially for its price. In terms of sound quality, the H10 are above-average. The bass overall is flat and neutral. It's not over- or under-emphasized, nor is there too much or too little boomy-ness. The mid-range is great, only being slightly recessed in the mid-mids while the lower- and upper-mids are neutral and flat. The treble is okay as well. They may sound sibilant, piercing, and sharp for some users. Battery life is excellent with up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. Usually, headphones at this price range get somewhere between 10-15 hours of usage on a single charge, and this is with ANC enabled. Yes, the Mpow H10 have ANC and, fortunately, the ANC doesn't effect the sound quality in any major way so you can just keep it on 24/7. The ANC itself is good for its price — great for commutes and office environments, although it struggles quite a bit while flying. Comfort is surprisingly good here, too. There are no issues with fatigue, pain, or any sort of soreness over several hours of usage. The ear cups use a pleather material, which is fine, and the rest of the headphone is made of a mostly plastic design, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The plastic allows the H10 to be super light which makes them even more comfortable. Pros: Great battery life

Comfortable and light

Solid ANC

Above average sound quality Cons: Sound is a bit sharp

ANC while flying could use improvement

Best Budget Open-Back: Philips SHP9500

Open-back headphones are great for at-home use, but just because you only use them at home doesn't mean they have to be expensive. Enter the Philips SHP9500, a budget-friendly set of open-back headphones that make almost no compromises. Comfort wise, the ear cups and headband are large enough for most ears and heads. You won't have any issues with comfort, fatigue, or your ears getting warm thanks to the open-back design. Of course, it's wired so need to worry about Bluetooth audio codecs or charging. The included cable is detachable and thankfully Philips uses a standard 3.5mm jack so you can plug in any 3.5mm cable and it'll work (including ones with microphones). Sound quality is excellent as expected. You wont need an amp due to its lower ohm-impedance, but having an amp will make them sound better. The overall sound is really good with a basically neutral sound signature with little modifications here and there that most people won't here. And because it's an open-back headphone, the soundstage is super wide. Obviously, some of the downsides are the same downsides you could mention with any open-back headphone. They're designed to be used at home, in a quiet environment. They also leak sound like crazy by design. On the bright side? You don't need an ambient sound mode because you'll hear it no matter what. Pros: Excellent sound quality

Wide soundstage

Great comfort Cons: Sound leakage

Meant to be used at home

Wired only

Best Planar Magnetic: HiFiMan Ananda

Most headphones available on the market use dynamic drivers and that's for good reason. They're easy to manufacture, sound good, and can be used in anything as small as truly wireless earbuds up to large stadium speakers. However, there are other driver types out there, including planar magnetic. This is where the HiFiMan Ananda comes in — a set of planar magnetic headphones meant for people who care deeply about sound quality. The sound quality here is good. The bass is neutral and flat, while the mids are relatively even with some marginal dips and elevation below and above neutral, respectively. The treble is where they fall short. The treble is fairly uneven with big dips and elevation throughout the entire range making the treble sound a bit odd. This is normal for planar magnetic headphones since they're typically great at reproducing bass and mids but suffer quite substantially with treble. Comfort is decent. The ear cups and headband are fairly large. If you have a smaller head, the ear cups may actually extend past your jaw making them super uncomfortable for smaller headed people. Aside from the ear cups, the headphones themselves are fairly heavy thanks to the planar magnetic driver. Surprisingly, the Ananda doesn't require any sort of amplification. In fact, the company promotes the idea of using them with your mobile device. This is thanks to the 25 impedance, which is relatively low. You probably won't want to use these much in public though as they are open-back and leak sound. Pros: Good sound quality

Big ear cups

No amp required Cons: Heavy

Ear cups may be too big for some

Treble response isn't the greatest

