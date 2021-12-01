Best OnePlus Nord N100 Screen Protectors 2022

There's no doubt that you already grabbed one of the best Nord N100 cases, but that just means you're going to need to keep the screen looking great with the best Nord N100 screen protectors. OnePlus is taking on the budget market with the Nord N100 and it has the potential to be one of the best cheap Android phones of the year. But even though it's "cheap," you'll still want to make sure you keep its screen looking fantastic.

Extra backups LK Tempered Glass (6-pack) $11 at Amazon LK makes some of the best screen protectors for any phone, and the company is back with a screen protector kit for the Nord N100. There are three case-friendly tempered glass protectors for the front, along with three for the camera module. From the source OnePlus PET Screen Protector $15 at OnePlus It only makes sense for OnePlus itself to offer a screen protector for its latest device with this PET Screen protector for the Nord N100. If you don't like the difference in touch sensitivity that you get with glass, film protectors offer some scratch protection while still being thin and responsive. Works with cases Magglass UHD Clear Screen Guard $13 at Amazon With some screen protectors, you may end up sacrificing the quality of the display, which can be rather frustrating. Those concerns can be put to rest with the Magglass UHD Screen Guard. You'll get an Ultra High Definition screen protector that is just 0.3mm thick without sacrificing the benefits of using tempered glass. Lifetime warranty Orzero Tempered Glass (3-pack) $8 at Amazon Even when a company includes multiple screen protectors in the box, like this three-pack of tempered glass protectors from Orzero, it's nice when there's a warranty available. Orzero offers a lifetime warranty on its Nord N100 screen protectors so if anything happens that you didn't cause, you'll be able to get a replacement. Matte finish J&D Matte Film Shield (6-pack) $6 at Amazon Although PET Film screen protectors won't do too much to protect the display from cracking, they're still useful for people who don't like material getting in the way of the screen. This package from J&D includes six matte screen protectors which provides a more natural feeling when using your Nord N100. Easy installation GoTo Tempered Glass with Easy Install Tray $40 at Amazon It's always great when an accessory maker provides all the tools you need to ensure a pain-free experience. GoTo definitely fits the bill thanks to its Tempered Glass Kit, which includes an Easy Install Tray. Just place your phone in the tray, align your screen protector on the flap, and enjoy the easiest screen protector installation.

These are the best Nord N100 screen protectors

If you're looking for the best Nord N100 screen protectors, then you can't go wrong with the LK Tempered Glass Kit which includes six total screen protectors. There are three for the big screen, along with three more for the rear-camera module, protecting all of the glass on the phone. LK also has made it so that you'll be able to use just about any of your favorite cases, leaving just enough space around the borders.

Tempered glass may not be for everyone, as the texture is just not something that you may enjoy using on an everyday basis. OnePlus has opted to release a screen protector of its own for the Nord N100, with the PET Screen Protector. These offer the most precise cutouts for the selfie camera, while leaving enough room for you to use one of the best cases.