Best OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging Pads Android Central 2020

After years and years of wishing and begging, OnePlus answered our prayers and finally put wireless charging into one of its phones. Not only can you wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro at almost the same speed as its wired chargers, OnePlus also made sure its latest flagship was compatible with the standard Qi profile so you aren't entirely reliant on first-party wireless chargers. Here are the best ones to grab for speed, value, and reliability.

Welcome to the new age

OnePlus is touting the 30W wireless charging on the new OnePlus 8 Pro — and it's a real accomplishment to get that working without severely overheating the phone or hurting the phone's battery long-term — but it's a proprietary charging spec, so you'll only get those super-fast speeds on the OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger, which is pricey and is permanently attached to its AC adapter by a cable that's only 3 feet, meaning it can't squeeze through the cable holes in most office desks and may be too short to reach from the wall to a standing desk.

If you prefer a more adaptable wireless charger, you'll have to settle for 10W wireless speeds, which is what most other phones get these days. I'm a fan of the Spigen SteadiBoost Flex because I can use it as a stand or a flat pad depending on what I'm doing — or if my current case has a PopSocket base that gets more finicky with Qi chargers.