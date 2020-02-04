Best Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds Android Central 2020

True wireless earbuds have come a long way in the few short years they've existed. Early offerings like the first-gen AirPods were expensive and lacked a lot of features, but as time has gone on, prices have come down and additional features have been implemented — one of which is noise cancelation. True wireless buds that can block out ambient sound are more common than ever before, and today, we're highlighting six of our favorite ones — including the ENACFIRE G20 as our top overall pick.

Kicking off this list, let's talk about our number one choice — the ENACFIRE G20. ENACFIRE may not be a household name, but the value and features you're getting with the G20 are hard to ignore. In regards to the listening experience, the G20 excel. The noise-canceling works as advertised, helping to drown out ambient noise so you can focus on just your music/podcasts. We also love that the G20 support Qualcomm's aptX audio codec, which allows for better overall sound compared to earbuds that lack it. The earbuds can last up to eight hours for continuous listening, and when you factor in the charging case, you're looking at a total battery life of 48 hours. The charging case is on the bulky side and uses Micro-USB, but compared to everything else the G20 bring to the table, this is an awesome package. Pros: Qualcomm aptX audio

Up to eight hours of continuous playback

Comfortable in-ear fit

IPX8 water-resistance

Capacitive touch controls

Great price Cons: Large charging case

Micro-USB charging

Best Comfort: TaoTronics TT-BH079

If you've ever worn a pair of uncomfortable earbuds, you know just how irritating they can be on your ears. With the TaoTronics TT-BH079, that's not something you'll ever have to worry about. These are among the comfiest true wireless buds I've ever worn, offering customizable ear tips and a little wing on the top that helps get a snug and secure fit. The TT-BH079 use "AI-Powered Noise Reduction Technology," which blocks 90% of ambient noise while preserving 95% of your voice during phone calls. Other wins for the earbuds include a 40-hour total battery life with eight hours of continuous playback, a strong Bluetooth 5.0 connection, IPX7 water-resistance, and a compact charging case that uses USB-C. Sound quality is just OK on the TT-BH079, but it falls a little behind some of its competition. Otherwise, this is a fantastic pick-up. Pros: Extremely comfortable to wear

Total battery life of 40 hours

Reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection

Compact charging case with USB-C

IPX7 water-resistance Cons: Sound quality is just OK

Best Battery Life: Dyplay True Wireless Earbuds

Continuing with our recommendations, this next set of true wireless earbuds comes from Dyplay. Right off the bat, Dyplay's buds caught our attention with the stark red loop against the black charging case. I'm not sure how useful this will be for you in day-to-day use, but it's a unique design choice that helps the package stand out. Bluetooth 5.0 is available to give you a strong and reliable wireless connection, along with support for AAC and SBC audio codecs for great-sounding music. Dyplay's earbuds also offer some of the best battery life you'll find, featuring up to seven hours of continuous use with a total life of 45 hours when you factor in the charging case. As long as you don't mind the lack of a proper water-resistance rating, these buds are worth a look. Pros: Impressive 45-hour battery life

Supports AAC and SBC codecs

25dB active noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0

Loop on charging case Cons: No water-resistance rating

Best Bass: Bicboz Sabbat E12

If your top priority with true wireless earbuds is a great sound, look no further than the Bicboz Sabbat E12. With support for Qualcomm aptX and bass-heavy speakers, the E12 buds are a joy to listen to. Music is rich, loud, and full of life in a way other options at this price can't always compete with. Outside of the impressive sound, the Sabbat E12 deliver in plenty of other ways, too. You get between 6-8 hours of continuous battery life, there's an IPX5 rating for water-resistance, and the charging case has both USB-C and Qi wireless charging. Adding icing to the cake are the varied colors that Bicboz has for you to choose from. Bicboz's charging case is a little on the bulky side for our liking, but that's about the biggest drawback to the Sabbat E12. If you can afford them, you're getting a lot for your money. Pros: High-quality audio with Qualcomm aptX

6-8 hours of continuous use

Lots of colors to choose from

IPX5 water resistance

Qi wireless charging and USB-C Cons: Bulky charging case

Best Premium: Sony WF-1000XM3

Should you be in a position where money isn't an obstacle and you just want the very best true wireless earbuds you can find, might we turn your attention towards the Sony WF-1000XM3. These are some of the most expensive earbuds of this form factor that you'll find, but the flagship experience they provide is well worth it. There's a lot going on with the WF-1000XM3, so here's the elevator pitch. These things sound outstanding. All of the earbuds on this list sound good, but the WF-1000XM3 kick things up a notch with rich, powerful sound and some of the best active noise cancelation you can find. Battery life is also strong with a 24-hour total endurance, and when you need to top-up the charging case, it's done via USB-C. Another win for the WF-1000XM3 is the gesture control. Take one earbud out of your ear, and the music automatically pauses. Put it back in, and the music resumes. It's a small thing, but in day-to-day use, it is one of those conveniences that's hard to live without once you've experienced it for yourself. Pros: Some of the best ANC you'll find

Outstanding audio quality

Reliable 24-hour battery life

Automatic play/pause gesture

Case charges with USB-C Cons: Lacks water-resistance

Charging case is huge

Best Apple: Apple AirPods Pro

Last but certainly not least, we need to talk about the AirPods Pro. Easily some of the most popular true wireless earbuds in existence, the AirPods Pro deliver an excellent user experience in return for the high price. Similar to the Sony WF-1000XM3, the AirPods Pro offer some of the best noise cancelation you'll find in the true wireless segment. The amount of background sound these little buds can block out is darn impressive, and easily one of the main reasons to consider picking them up. Similarly, the Transparency mode does the exact opposite and allows you to clearly hear everything around you when wearing the earbuds. You can technically use the AirPods Pro with an Android phone, but you miss out on some of the features that make AirPods so great in the first place. As such, we're more inclined to recommend these if you have an iPhone. Pros: Noise cancellation is top-notch

Unique and effective stem gestures

Very enjoyable sound

Transparency mode is incredibly useful

Qi wireless charging Cons: Charging case uses Lightning

Loses features with non-Apple devices