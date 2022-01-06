If you're like most people, your resolutions revolve around living a healthier lifestyle, reorganizing your budget, or building new habits. Those aren't easy for anyone, but with the help of these apps, you can ensure the best chance possible to stick to your resolutions and end your 2022 happier and healthier than ever before. Doing this on your own can be pretty tricky, but with the help of these apps, you can put yourself in the best position possible to achieve your goals moving forward.

What are the best New Year's resolution apps? Starting and keeping your resolutions throughout the year can be rather stressful. Whether you want to get back into shape, keep track of projects, or better manage bank accounts, everything can seem a bit daunting. However, with the enormous number of apps on the Play Store, there are tools out there that can help with a variety of goals. Those who want an all-in-one app for taking notes and keeping track of tasks will want to look no further than Google Keep. This app grew exponentially over the years, with plenty of features to help you keep track of everything over the next year and beyond. Whenever the calendar turns over to a new year, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions for many is to help get their weight in check. That's where an app like FitNotes comes in handy. It offers a simple way to keep track of all your workouts thanks to an array of categories and exercises to choose from. It's great to have the conviction to work out regularly, but if you don't already have those habits and want to develop them, you'll want a habit tracker. Grow is is a straightforward habit tracking application, where you can grow a tree in the app every time you perform one of the tasks you're trying to turn into a habit. Still, 2021 was a crazy year, which likely meant it was a wild one for your wallet. So now that 2022 is here, you might be looking for an app to track your expenses and balance your checkbook. Monefy simplifies this tedious task by allowing you to create a budget and then keeps track of every penny you spend across a variety of categories.

1. Google Keep

We've come a long way from the note-taking application Google Keep once was. The original idea is still present with its Post-It notes' layout found on the main screen, but you can do so much more to keep your thoughts and tasks organized. Create grocery and to-do lists, set reminders, and check things off as they're completed. Need more reminders? Add photos or links to check out and review later when you have more time. You can even group your notes together with the help of labels. Google Keep also has the obvious integration with Assistant, so you can use a voice command to add to your list or create new notes. Plus, Keep is available everywhere, so it doesn't matter what other devices you're using now or might use in the future.

2. FitNotes

Despite still featuring the #holoyolo design, FitNotes is a fantastic application for those wanting to keep track of their workouts. Instead of overwhelming users with too many options, Fitnotes takes a much simpler approach: The app just tracks your various workouts. So what can be tracked? There's a pre-built list of exercises based on muscle groups, but you can add your own routine if you want to customize your workout. Then, FitNotes makes it easy to view your progress and see all your workouts over the last several weeks or months. Tracking your body weight and fat percentage couldn't be simpler, and there's built-in Google Drive and Dropbox support for backing up your workout logs.

3. Grow - Habit Tracking

Grow is a simple and beautiful app that you'll want to use daily. Adding a habit only takes a few seconds, and after you do that, you can add as many other ones as you'd like. You can set start and end dates for your goals, certain times during the day you want to complete them, and as you keep going, you'll see a tree gradually grow with each day that you successfully meet it. Grow doesn't have as many features as some of the other apps on this list, but if you just want something easy and enjoyable to use, this is one of our favorites.

4. Monefy

One of the most tedious tasks when it comes to "adulting" is balancing our checkbooks. Monefy aims to simplify the process, making it easier than ever to account for every dollar you spend. There are various categories to choose from when it comes to organizing where you're spending your dollars. When using Monefy to its fullest potential, you can get an overview of where your money is going at a glance. For example, maybe it's time to spend a little less during Steam sales and instead put a little bit more into your savings? Monefy helps you figure everything out so that your money is well-spent and accounted for. While the app is incredible to use, the developers have included a few widgets to manage your finances even faster. And if you want to keep prying eyes from viewing anything, Monefy has password protection. There's even the ability to export your financial data easily, so you can view the breakdown on a computer or transfer the information to another app.

Stay productive in the New Year From projects to daily tasks and reminders, it can be tough to stay on top of everything that needs to be done. But, thankfully, these applications can become the second brain some of us need to continue checking off those boxes throughout the year. Todoist

If you're looking for the best to-do apps for Android, then you can stop the search with Todoist. This is our favorite application for helping you get things done with more features than you could imagine. In addition to the fantastic Natural Language Parsing, Todoist is available on every platform, ranging from Windows to Android and everywhere in between. The free plan allows up to 80 different projects and a few integrations, but the true power is unlocked with Todoist Premium. One new feature that we finally saw released was the new "Boards" options. This creates a Kanban-style view for your various projects and can be enabled on a per-project basis, so you aren't stuck with an all-or-nothing approach.

Google Calendar

Yes, Google Calendar can be used for tracking habits. Seriously! When you tap on the + icon in the app, you can click the Goal bubble to add a goal/habit you want to follow. For example, you can make goals for exercising, learning a new language, spending time with a friend, taking up a new hobby, cleaning the house, and a lot more. Once you find a goal you'd like to stick with, you choose how often you want to do it, how long you want to do that particular thing, and the time of day you want to do it. This is all built right into the Google Calendar app that's already on your phone, and yes, it's completely free to use.

Calendar Widget by Home Agenda

After you've got your Calendar all set up, you'll likely want to keep an eye on what events are on the docket. But truth be told, Google's Calendar widget is a bit outdated and is a sore on the eyes for some. That's where Calendar Widget by Home Agenda comes in. This is a customizable widget that ties into your calendars, providing your upcoming events at a glance. Customization is key here, as you can change just about every aspect imaginable, matching the widget to your existing home screen setup.

Habitica

A new year means it's as good a time as ever to start some new habits. But why not have some fun with it? That's where Habitica comes in, as it turns habit-tracking into an RPG. Create the habits you want to stick to and earn XP and more to level up your character. The app is free to use, but if you want to upgrade your character's cosmetics or the way Habitica looks, you can purchase Gems. There's also a monthly subscription, providing exclusive items every month.

It's time to get healthy New year, new you. For many, the biggest New Year's resolution has everything to do with their health and wellbeing. So whether you're trying to lose a few pounds or want to start eating healthily, you're going to want to get some help from your phone. Luckily, there are plenty of options out there. Nike Training Club

There's a reason why Nike Training Club is one of the best fitness apps for Android. The app is completely free to use and features plenty of different workouts for you to choose from. So whether you're a bit out of shape or just want a new workout application, NTC has you covered. Instead of just trying to decipher the weird workout guides that are often more confusing than good, Nike Training Club provides trainer-led workout programs. This will help to ensure that you're performing the workouts correctly. And there are even workout times, allowing you to get a quick workout in the morning or a longer one if you really want to feel the muscle burn.

Food Diary

Finding the best food tracking apps for Android is subjective and, frankly, rather difficult. There are a lot of great options out there, but Food Diary stands out from the crowd. A big selling point for many is how you don't have to create an account or worry about any subscription fees to get started. Food Diary is also great because it's a minimalist application that lets you enter your calorie counts for each meal. You will miss out on the benefit of having a food database to rely on, but that's even more reason for you to better understand the food you're eating.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the calorie-counting application that just about everyone has tried out at some point. There's a good reason for that since it's one of the most fully-featured food tracking apps on the Play Store. From scanning bar codes to searching the database, MyFitnessPal can keep track of everything without you needing to put in too much extra work. The biggest problem with the app is that while you can sign up for a free account, that's not where the biggest benefit comes. Instead, Under Armour (who owns the app) continues to push its subscription on you to unlock all of the features, including the ability to log exercises and workouts, get a personalized experience, track macros, and more.

Take some time for yourself Life is hectic, and there never seems to be a good time to take a step back for yourself. But mental health is just as important, if not more important, than your physical health. These apps help you take a deep breath and make sure your headspace is in the right place. Calm

Whether you're trying to fall asleep without tossing and turning or are trying to learn how to meditate, Calm is a great option. There's a reason why it's our pick for the best mental health app for Android. Calm sports a simplistic design that's easy to navigate so that you can help your mind in any way. There are different programs available depending on what you're trying to do, ranging from training your mind to calming anxiety or getting better sleep. Calm is the all-in-one mental health app everyone should try.

What's Up

There are many different types of mental health apps on the Play Store. While something like Calm helps you meditate or get some sleep, What's Up takes a different approach. What's Up is a free application designed to help you keep track of your thoughts and feelings. There's a built-in game called "Get Grounded" that includes more than 100 different questions to get your mind off of whatever is bothering you and back into the right place.

Grow financially Managing your finances can be a pain, especially over long periods. Balancing a checkbook is tedious and downright annoying. But now's a good time to start down the right path to save up for that big gift to yourself or the trip you've wanted to take. Mint

There are a lot of budget tracking apps on the Play Store, but one of the most reliable options has been Mint. The app has been around for years and was updated with support for many new features. Instead of fiddling around with different categories and manually entering your spending, Mint keeps track of everything automatically. First, of course, you will need to sign in with your various bank and credit card accounts, but then, all of your information and spending habits are displayed in an easy-to-understand interface.

AndroMoney

AndroMoney is another one of those apps for those who want to manually track the comings and goings of their bank accounts. There's support for multiple currencies for those who travel abroad, while currency rates are synced with Google's currency tracking. The app is available on iOS, Android, and the web, but you will need to create an account to take advantage of cross-platform syncing. There are even achievements you can unlock the more you track, and the more you use AndroMoney.

Robinhood

Gone are the days of being afraid of investing your money because it's handled by someone else. Robinhood makes it possible for you to invest money right from your phone, regardless of whether it's in stocks or crypto-currency. Then, you're given real-time data, relevant news, and notifications for important events. The app is beautifully designed and even gives you free stock when signing up. Plus, you can earn more free stocks once you start inviting friends to join the fun. View all the news and information relevant to stocks you're interested in, along with the ability to create lists to follow the stocks you care about.

