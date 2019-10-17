Best Motorola One Zoom Cases Android Central 2019
Now that the Moto One Zoom has been released, the device is beginning to make its way into the hands of more and more people. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the One Zoom is the quad-camera system on the rear of the handset. This means you'll want to be ready to go when the time strikes for the perfect picture, and you won't want to worry about accidental drops or damage. Here are the best cases you can get for the Moto One Zoom in 2019!
- Clear and lightweight: SLEO Super-Slim Clear Case
- Flipping versatility: Feitenn Flip Case
- Hotline bling: Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case
- Extreme coverage: Osophter Full-Body Protective Cover
- No nonsense: Dzxouui Soft TPU Cover
- Carbon fiber: FINON Carbon Design TPU Case
- High class: SLEO Retro PU Leather Wallet Folio
- Heavy duty protection: EasyLifeGo Heavy Duty Armor
Clear and lightweight: SLEO Super-Slim Clear CaseStaff pick
Show off the Moto One Zoom to everyone who cares to see this new phone with the SLEO Super-slim Clear Case. The case has "air pockets" on all four corners for extra protection against drops, and raised edges around the display and camera lens to avoid scratches.
Flipping versatility: Feitenn Flip Case
You usually need a case that's as versatile as the phone it's being used with and that's what you get with the Feitenn Flip Case. This case comes in five different colors, while doubling as a kickstand in a pinch and allows for you to throw one credit card or ID card in the flap.
Hotline bling: Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case
Unless you live under a rock, chances are you've got some personality and you can show it off with the Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case. The TPU exterior will absorb any shock from accidental drops, while the glitter will move around as you move the Moto One Zoom around.
Extreme coverage: Osophter Full-Body Protective Cover
Osophter's Full-Body Cover looks like something you would want if you are prone to drops or have a labor-intensive job. The case pairs TPU with Polycarbonate for a great protection combination, while staying lightweight.
No nonsense: Dzxouui Soft TPU Cover
There are times where you don't care about additional functionality or extra flair with your cases. The Dzxouui Soft TPU Case is your best bet as you get easy access to all of the cutouts, and there is a Money Back Guarantee if the case does not meet your satisfaction.
Carbon fiber: FINON Carbon Design TPU Case
TPU cases are all fine and dandy but many of them don't solve the problem of your phone slipping out of your hands. With the FINON Carbon Design TPU Case, that problem is solved as the carbon fiber pattern adds a little bit extra grip.
High class: SLEO Retro PU Leather Wallet Folio
When it comes to phone cases, or just general accessories, there's just something about leather that continues to appeal. The SLEO Retro Leather Wallet Folio gives you six colors to choose from, a card slot and pocket for cash, along with a magnetic clasp to keep the flap closed throughout the day.
Heavy duty protection: EasyLifeGo Heavy Duty Armor
If you are a clumsy person, or have a labor-intensive job, then the EasyLifeGo Heavy Duty Armor is our pick. This case combines plastic and silicone, while the company includes a tempered glass screen protector for 360-degrees of protection. There is even a metal ring kickstand to help keep the One Zoom in your hand, along with quickly propping it up to watch a video.
Keep it safe
There are so many different cases to choose from that it can be rather difficult to come to a conclusion on what to choose. Our favorite case is the SLEO Super-Slim Clear Case due to the fact that not only can you show off the One Zoom, but the reinforced corners and raised edges to ensure that nothing bad will happen to your new phone.
For those who want a bit more functionality, then you want to check out the Feitenn Flip Case. This case doubles as a kickstand, while sporting a cutout on the front flap to stay on the phone. There is even a card slot on the inside of the flap to house a credit card or ID card.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Avoid disaster with these cases for the Motorola One Action
The Moto One Action could end up being one of the company's better smartphones in recent memory, but you'll definitely want to keep it protected. Here are the best cases for the One Action in 2019.
The best Motorola phones you can buy right now
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.
The best cases for the Moto E5 Play
Every phone deserves a great case, even if that phone costs less than $100. Here are the best cases you can find for your Moto E5 Play.