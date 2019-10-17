Best Motorola One Zoom Cases Android Central 2019

Now that the Moto One Zoom has been released, the device is beginning to make its way into the hands of more and more people. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the One Zoom is the quad-camera system on the rear of the handset. This means you'll want to be ready to go when the time strikes for the perfect picture, and you won't want to worry about accidental drops or damage. Here are the best cases you can get for the Moto One Zoom in 2019!

Keep it safe

There are so many different cases to choose from that it can be rather difficult to come to a conclusion on what to choose. Our favorite case is the SLEO Super-Slim Clear Case due to the fact that not only can you show off the One Zoom, but the reinforced corners and raised edges to ensure that nothing bad will happen to your new phone.

For those who want a bit more functionality, then you want to check out the Feitenn Flip Case. This case doubles as a kickstand, while sporting a cutout on the front flap to stay on the phone. There is even a card slot on the inside of the flap to house a credit card or ID card.

