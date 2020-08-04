Best Moto E (2020) Cases Android Central 2020

For years, the Moto E has been a fan-favorite for offering a decent smartphone experience for just a fraction of the cost of the flagships. The Moto E (2020) is no different, as you'll get an additional camera sensor paired with a great display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. With a phone this feature-rich, it's important to keep it protected. These are the best Moto E (2020) cases you can get right now.

Pick the right case

Despite there being a slew of cases available for the Moto E (2020), it's pretty easy to pick the Dzxouui Shockproof TPU Case as our favorite. You'll get a classic design and precise cutouts for your ports. Plus, the case doesn't hang over the edges of the display too much, so just about every screen protector will work just fine.

For those who either want more vibrant colors or more protection, you can't go wrong with the Tekcoo Dual Layer Armor Case. This case features a soft TPU inner shell for shock absorption, along with a hard polycarbonate backplate for more protection. And that doesn't even include the unique ridged pattern on the back to add some extra grip.