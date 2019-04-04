When it comes to finding the best Chromebook, the choices are plenty and the decision can be difficult. One of our favorites here at Android Central is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. The versatility is unrivaled, plus, you can easily expand the storage thanks to the included microSD card slot. Here are some of the best cards that you can get for your Chromebook Flip C302.
Extreme 4K
SanDisk 128GB ExtremeStaff pick
Sometimes accessories have "buzz words" that usually over promise on features. That's not the case with the SanDisk Extreme microSD card as this comes with 160MB/s read speeds, which allows for faster transferring of files and more.
Faster Base
PNY Elite-X 64GB MicroSD Card
Having fast read/write speeds is rather important when selecting the best microSD card. While our option below will do just fine, the Elite-X from PNY offers read speeds up to 90MB/s for "ultimate performance".
Run of the mill
Transcend Class 10 64GBBudget pick
Transcend's Class 10 microSD card isn't as fast as other options listed here, but that's kind of the point. This is a great entry-level microSD card that won't break the bank, while also bumping up the storage on your Chromebook Flip C302.
Most storage possible
Samsung 512GB EVO Plus
This 512GB MicroSD card from Samsung supports read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. This makes it perfect for 4K video, along with any other content that you could throw at it.
Cheap storage
Sandisk Ultra 400GB
If you don't see the need in 512GB of storage, or don't want to spend a boatload of dough, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra is great. This card includes read speeds up to 100MB/s, along with Full HD video quality.
High speed
Samsung 256GB EVO Select
As is the case with the 512GB MicroSD card, this EVO Select card from Samsung also features 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds. With this, you can store 4K video footage and will work easily with your Chromebook Flip C302.
If you want the most bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with the SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD card. You get plenty of storage with great read/write speeds and you can just install it in your Chromebook Flip C302 and get going. However, any of these options will work perfectly with your C302 to make sure you don't run out of space.
