Best external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks 2022

Chromebooks suffer from similar limitations as other laptops, depending on the configuration of the model you choose, which means you might need one of these great external hard drives or SSDs. Sometimes you may run out of storage space. If you're unable to replace the solid-state drive (SSD), you'll need to look at an external storage solution. We've rounded up a few that work with all of the best Chromebook models out there.

There's no wrong choice when it comes to choosing a hard drive or SSD for your Chromebook. It all depends on how you use your laptop, what type of storage you seek, and how much capacity you require. Now that a lot of us are working from home, some portable, affordable storage might be more important that ever.

Samsung's portable SSD offers solid transfer speeds, but if you want something that offers a little more value, the Western Digital My Passport is a great runner-up that sacrifices a little in performance. You could also go down the DIY route and use an internal SSD like the WD Blue with the best external hard drive enclosures.