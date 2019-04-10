Ever been to Walt Disney World? If you have, you'll start to notice a lot of digital leashes around mid-afternoon: adults and kids with long charging cables snaking from their backpacks to their constantly used phones in line. Whether you need to recharge your phone, power bank, headphones or your Chromebook, we've got some lengthy USB-C cables in two varieties: USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A, for whichever power bank or travel charger you use.

USB-C to USB-C cables

I've been biding my time with off-the-shelf cables like the Anker Powerline+ and Moshi Integra, but now that I've got a good collection of USB-C hubs and Power Delivery chargers, I'm going to agonize over my color choices and get me a custom ZAP Cable that I can show of when charging at Walt Disney World.

USB-C to USB-A

We've finally reached a point where we have a ton of selection for USB-C to USB-A cables, and while it's hard to go wrong with the Anker Powerline+ or Aukey Double Braided Cable, my next C-to-A cable might very well be the Xcentz light-up cable so it'll be easier to find the cable and charge in dark hotel rooms and dark pathways in Fantasyland while I wait for the fireworks.

How long is too long?

When deciding on a length of cable for charging on the go, it's very easy to slip into the mindset of, "Oh, I should get as long a cable as I can", but you don't want to be dealing with tons of excess cable tripping you up as you walk around or getting snagged on a pylon and breaking something. For trips, I traditionally tend to like 6-foot cables for charging in places such as theme parks and airports, as that gives you a decent length for snaking from your backpack to your phone or from the overcrowded outlets to the other side of the couch in the airport lounge.

For charging in unfamiliar locations with potentially obstructed or out of the way outlets like hotel rooms, 10-foot cables ensure that no matter how well a port is hidden, you'll be able to snake your charger in and get your tech powered back up. The longer a cable is, the slower it tends to charge and the more likely it is to get in the way, but 10-foot cables make for good emergency cables for unfamiliar environments. 10-foot cables are also great if the whole family is tethered to a single, massive power bank in Mom's backpack, as 10ft will give everyone a tiny bit of breathing room.

Again, be mindful of your slack when using long cables in public. Breaking a cable mid-morning and running out of power by mid-afternoon can derail your day and your mood. Charging cables at vacation spots tend to be short, low-quality, and severely overpriced, so it never hurts to bring a spare from home!

