Best LIFX Alternatives in 2022

LIFX is one of the biggest brands around when it comes to smart home lighting, offering a wide range of bulbs, strips, and panels to brighten up and color your room. Its selection isn't perfect, though — the bulbs are pricey, and there aren't many accessories to control them. If you're shopping for smart bulbs and don't want LIFX, there are plenty of other options from brands like Philips Hue and FluxSmart.

Lots of alternatives to consider

There are plenty of smart lights to choose from, and the best options will come down to your wants and needs. I've been using LIFX bulbs for years, but I just bought my first Philips Hue bulb because the included wall-mountable remote works perfectly in our guest room that doesn't have a light switch, There are also a few people on the team that swear by their Nanoleaf Aurora panels.

LIFX bulbs are great, but they aren't the be all, end all. There are plenty of options from which to choose in all price points, and with different features. And some, like the Sengled Pulse LED Smart Bulb add other features you might not even have thought you wanted, like the ability to double as a portable wireless speaker, too.

Find what works best for you, and don't be afraid to buy into multiple brands! After all, almost all of them can be controlled by your virtual assistant.