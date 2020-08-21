Best LETSCOM Headphones 2020: Noise-canceling, true wireless, and more

The headphone world is one that's constantly growing, and among all of the various companies/brands that exist, one of the more interesting ones is LETSCOM. LETSCOM headphones may not be as well-known as ones from Sony, Bose, and others, but the company has established itself as one of the leaders for quality audio gear at low prices. There are plenty of LETSCOM headphones to choose from, including the LETSCOM H070 as our top overall pick. Eager to see how everything compares? Let's get into it.

Best Overall: LETSCOM H070

LETSCOM H070 So good and so cheap Today's Best Deals $33 at Amazon Active noise cancelation 40mm drivers for great sound Up to 30-hour battery life Soft protein cushions Excellent price Only available in black Outdated Micro-USB charging

Kicking off our list, we have the best pair of LETSCOM headphones you can buy in 2020 — the LETSCOM H070. While we usually reserve the highest-end product in a roundup as our favorite premium pick, the H070 manage to deliver that flagship experience while retaining an incredibly low price.

In regards to the audio experience that's offered, the LETSCOM H070 are equipped with 40mm drivers for powerful audio. That's backed by active noise cancelation (ANC) to help you silence the world around you, and with enough power to silence up to 35 decibels worth of noise, the H070 make for great travel companions.

We're also very pleased with the protein cushions for maximum comfort, the 30-hour battery life, and clean design. The lacking color options and outdated Micro-USB charging are both bummers, but they're extremely minor complaints and don't take away from the rest of the package that's on offer.

Best Value: LETSCOM H10

LETSCOM H10 One of the best deals around Today's Best Deals From $21 at Amazon Soft and comfortable ear cups Ridiculous 100-hour battery Bass-heavy audio Lots of color options Extremely affordable Charges with Micro-USB

If you like what you're seeing from the H070 but have a tighter budget that you need to stick to, consider picking up the LETSCOM H10. The H10 stand out as the most popular headphones that LETSCOM sells, and it's easy to see why.

It all starts with the battery life, which is among the most impressive we've ever seen. The H10 last for 100 hours on a single charge, and if you use them for around three hours per day, that works out to 40 days of regular use before needing to plug them in. That level of endurance is downright mind-blowing, and the fact that LETSCOM can offer it in a package that's this affordable, lightweight, and comfortable is a remarkable feat.

Battery life is easily the biggest standout feature of the H10, but everything else is also as good as you could ask for at this price. Audio is powerful with a focus on bass, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and the Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection ensures you don't have to deal with interference or choppy playback. As long as you don't mind the outdated Micro-USB charging, the H10 are an easy recommendation.

Best Dirt Cheap Headphones: LETSCOM H080

LETSCOM H080 You won't believe how cheap these headphones are Today's Best Deals $16 at Amazon Unbelievably low price Lightweight and comfortable to wear EQ button for customizing your sound Battery lasts for 45 hours USB-C charging Generic design Black is the only color

We don't think anyone would argue that the LETSCOM H10 are expensive or overpriced, but especially given the current world that we live in, it's more important than ever before to watch your spending. With this in mind, the LETSCOM H080 are an incredibly tempting purchase.

You won't find any single standout feature with the H080, but there's also nothing about the headphones that's particularly bad. They have a lightweight and comfortable design, the battery lasts for a generous 45 hours, they charge via USB-C, and you get good audio quality with an EQ button for customizing your tunes.

Those are all great pros for any headphones, but they're made that much more impressive when you remember just how cheap the H080 are. It's incredibly rare that you find headphones this cheap that aren't complete garbage, but that's exactly what LETSCOM was able to achieve.

Best Features: LETSCOM T22

LETSCOM T22 More than just a pair of earbuds Today's Best Deals $25 at Amazon Total battery life of 80 hours IPX6 water-resistance Strong wireless connection Wireless charging support Doubles as a portable battery pack Outdated Micro-USB wired charging Earbud battery could be better

True wireless earbuds have become immensely popular over the last few years, and out of everything that's out there, one of the more interesting options comes from LETSCOM with its T22 buds. They may not look all that special at first glance, but there's a lot going on.

In regards to the usual earbud features, the LETSCOM T22 knock it out of the park. You get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback, but after factoring in the charging case, you're looking at a total battery life of 80 hours. There's also an IPX6 rating for water-resistance, HD stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for Qi wireless charging.

This is one of the larger earbud cases we've seen, but there's a very good reason for that — it can double as a portable battery pack whenever you need it. Plug in a cable to the USB-A port on the front, and you can take advantage of the 2,600 mAh battery capacity to charge your phone, watch, or other devices. How neat is that?

Best AirPods Clone: LETSCOM T16

LETSCOM T16 If you can't beat 'em, copy 'em Today's Best Deals From $16 at Amazon One-size-fits-all design Very lightweight Hi-Fi audio from 10mm drivers Robust touch controls Multiple color options Battery maxes out at 20 hours Can't customize the fit

Apple's AirPods are the reason wireless earbuds are as popular as they are today, but there are better options out there, especially for Android users. With the LETSCOM T16, you get earbuds that look virtually identical to AirPods and have plenty of features at a vastly lower price.

This design may not be for everyone, but it certainly has its perks. The one-size-fits-all form factor means they're super easy to wear, lightweight, and look pretty nice. The stark white paint job looks like it came straight from Apple, but we appreciate the minty green and pink colors that LETSCOM also offers.

Rounding out the LETSCOM T16, you get 10mm drivers for surprisingly decent audio, powerful touch controls for managing your playback, and a price tag that's impossible to argue with.

Best for Exercise: LETSCOM U8I

LETSCOM U8I Run and jog the day away Today's Best Deals From $19 at Amazon Secure and ergonomic design Endless color options Big sound for a small package Physical playback buttons IPX7 waterproofing Can customize fit Eight-hour battery life is pretty weak

It can be difficult to squeeze an exercise into your busy day, but if you have a proper pair of sports headphones, doing so is much easier. If you're looking for something that can make your workouts a bit more enjoyable, the LETSCOM U8I are a perfect match.

LETSCOM designed the U8I with fitness in mind, and that's immediately evident with the design. Between the ergonomic hook that loops around your ears, the four ear tip sizes that are included in the box, and the lightweight form factor, everything about the U8I is fantastic whether you're running, biking, or hiking. There's also an IPX7 water-resistance, meaning you don't have to worry about breaking a sweat.

The LETSCOM U8I kick out big audio considering the size and price, the physical playback controls work well, and there are lots of fun colors available for you to choose from. Add all of that together with an exceptional price, and you get a decent all-around package.

Bottom line

LETSCOM doesn't make the absolute best headphones we've ever seen, but as far as affordable options go, the company stands out as one of the most exciting ones to watch. Above everything it currently sells, the LETSCOM H070 are the best overall headphones we think you should buy.

As mentioned above, these are the highest-end headphones in the current LETSCOM lineup. You're treated to great audio, active noise-canceling, 30-hour battery life, and super comfortable design. Those are things we'd use to describe higher-end headphones, but LETSCOM delivers all of it at an exceptional price.

The other picks on this list are absolutely worth considering, too, but the H070 are special in the sense that they perform like premium headphones without the premium cost. Whether you buy them or something else, you can't go wrong.

