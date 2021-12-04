Best Leather Cases for Pixel 4 in 2022

The Pixel 4 has arrived, and as expected, it's a good-looking phone. Gone is Google's two-tone back, as we now have a single sheet of glass paired with a trusty aluminum frame. It's a nice aesthetic, but you know what would make it even better? A leather case. Here are the best ones that we've found.

For the minimalist KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Case $17 at Amazon This case offers a unique take on the traditional wallet case. Rather than using the tried-and-true folio design, the back of KEZiHOME's case has a discrete pocket that can store a credit card, ID, or cash. For someone that wants to carry their plastic with them without bulking up their phone, it's a clear winner. The case is also made out of genuine leather, and the two-tone design looks stunning. Worth every prenny Bellroy Leather Case $40 at Bellroy We know, we know. The Bellroy Leather Case is expensive, but trust us when we say that it's worth every penny. The leather used to make the case is among the best out there, there are a lot of great colors available, and it adds very little bulk to the Pixel 4. Combine all of that with a three-year warranty, and you end up with something special. Unique hybrid Newseego 2-in-1 Wallet Folio $15 at Amazon One of the most unique leather cases currently available for the Pixel 4 is this one from Newseego. On its own, this is just a darn good leather case. It's made out of vegan leather, is available in three colors, and offers excellent protection for the Pixel 4. At any time, however, you can slap on a detachable back cover that turns it into a folio-style case — giving you card and cash slots along with kickstand functionality. Everything you need Foluu Folio Wallet Cover $11 at Amazon In the world of leather cases, the Foluu Folio is one of the best options out there. It's made out of synthetic leather material, and while it may not be the real deal, it manages to still look and feel excellent. There are a ton of colors available, and the Pixel 4 gets full 360-degree coverage. You'll find a credit card slot on the inside, and you can even use the case as a kickstand to prop the Pixel 4 up for hands-free video watching. Intricate pattern Halnziye TPU Leather Wallet From $8 at Amazon Halnziye's case is quite similar to the Foluu one. The faux leather feels good in the hand and looks nearly identical to the real thing, there's a magnetic clasp to keep the front cover shut, and it can be used as a kickstand for the Pixel 4. Halnziye does benefit from being able to hold two credit cards plus loose cash, but the flowery design won't be for everyone (though we think it's rather lovely). Premium folio ProCase Genuine Leather Case From $26 at Amazon Synthetic leather cases are an excellent fit for some folks, but if you want something that's made out of real, genuine leather, ProCase's case is for you. The craftsmanship that's on display here is outstanding, with precise stitching and a vintage in-hand feel you won't find anywhere else. You'll find two slots for credit cards, and like other folio cases, it can be used as a kickstand, too.

These are the best leather Pixel 4 cases...so far

The Pixel 4 is brand-new, and as such, accessory companies are still in the process of getting their products listed for the world to see. We'll regularly come back and update this with the best options as they become available.

With that said, the best leather case you can get right now is the KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Case. The genuine leather construction is fantastic, and we love how it manages to fit a credit card pocket into such a slim form factor. Plus, when you consider how high-quality a case you're getting, the price is quite reasonable.

Another option worth considering is the Newseego 2-in-1 Wallet Folio. While this is the most expensive pick on our list, getting what's essentially two cases in one is pretty darn cool. Not only that, the functionality it provides is unmatched when it comes to leather cases.

There are already a ton of great Pixel 4 cases out there, but if leather cases are what you're after, these are our top picks.