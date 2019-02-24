Leather cases are a special brand of wonderful in the wide world of phone cases, but they come with their own challenges and often high price tags, which means that even for $900 phones like the Galaxy S10, there's not a huge market to pick from. That said, this is Android Central, and so we only round up the best of the best.

I'm partial to the European nubuck leather and the sweet, sweet colors of the Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case, the UAG Monarch Series is one of the most distinctive leather cases I've ever seen and it's every bit as durable as it is fashionable. If you're looking for a leather case that won't break the bank, the MaxBoost mWallet series has consistently delivered a high-quality wallet case at a low price for most phone models in recent months.

