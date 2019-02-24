Leather cases are a special brand of wonderful in the wide world of phone cases, but they come with their own challenges and often high price tags, which means that even for $900 phones like the Galaxy S10, there's not a huge market to pick from. That said, this is Android Central, and so we only round up the best of the best.
The official
Samsung Leather Back Cover
Along with giving your S10 a seriously great look, this official, genuine leather case also offers awesome protection without adding too much bulk. Available in seven shades — yup, even that hideous yellow — there's a color for everyone here!
Dapper AF
Snakehive Leather Wallet
This dapper European leather wallet case's craftsmanship wonderfully complements the S10. You can get the case in six colors — I like the Plum and the Bottle Green best — and Snakehive even has engraving options to make it one-of-a-kind.
Fit for a warrior king
UAG Monarch Series
Okay, this case isn't entirely leather, but it's so much cooler than that! This 5-layer case features leather back panels and some badass framework and fittings, putting the rugged in ruggedly handsome in ways few cases can. Grab this case in red or black.
Light (on the) wallet
Maxboost mWallet Series
The world of leather cases is a small one, and whenever I come looking for ones to fit a new model, MaxBoost is always there with the mWallet Series, which is slim, sophisticated, and super-affordable. The S10 model looks even better than last year.
Pick your materials
Mous Limitless Origins
Mous knows a thing or two about premium cases, and the Limitless Origins lets you pick your material for the back plate while having shock-absorbing foam inside to help ensure that your phone will survive drops, stumbles, and Murphy's Law.
Competitively-priced cover
Torubia Flip Cover Wallet
This leather wallet comes in four colors — including a lovely green — and while it's not the thinnest folio wallet out there, it's simple, it's classic, and it costs less than a large pizza. The magnetic clasp is reversible to hold the folio open as you talk/text/game.
I'm partial to the European nubuck leather and the sweet, sweet colors of the Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case, the UAG Monarch Series is one of the most distinctive leather cases I've ever seen and it's every bit as durable as it is fashionable. If you're looking for a leather case that won't break the bank, the MaxBoost mWallet series has consistently delivered a high-quality wallet case at a low price for most phone models in recent months.
