Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S10 2022

Leather cases are an exclusive brand of wonderful in the wide world of phone cases. But they come with their own challenges and often high price tags, which means that even for high-end phones like the Galaxy S10, there's not a huge market to pick from. But, there still are some pretty awesome ones that can be yours.

Leather looks for every price point

I'm partial to the European nubuck leather and the sweet, sweet colors of the Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case, but the UAG Monarch Series is one of the most distinctive leather cases I've ever seen, and it's every bit as durable as it is fashionable. It does put the rugged in ruggedly handsome.

If you're looking for a leather case that won't break the bank, the MaxBoost mWallet series has consistently delivered high-quality wallet cases at low prices for most phone models in recent months.

A leather cases is going to give you a degree of protection and sophistication that you can't find anywhere else on the case spectrum, but there are plenty of other Galaxy S10 cases to check out if you're not feeling leather.