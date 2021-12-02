Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S10 2022
Leather cases are an exclusive brand of wonderful in the wide world of phone cases. But they come with their own challenges and often high price tags, which means that even for high-end phones like the Galaxy S10, there's not a huge market to pick from. But, there still are some pretty awesome ones that can be yours.
Snakehive Leather Wallet
This dapper European leather wallet case's craftsmanship wonderfully complements the S10. You can get the case in six colors, but I like Bottle Green best.
Samsung Leather Back Cover
Along with giving your S10 a seriously great look, this official, genuine leather case also offers fantastic protection without adding too much bulk.
Arae PU Leather Wallet Case
This fabulous PU leather case features four credit card slots, a money pocket, and a wrist strap. You'll be able to carry your money and your Galaxy S10 phone around in style. There are six different leather colors to choose from.
HianDier Wallet
This leather case doesn't have a folio wrap around the screen; instead, a small leather flap covers the bottom half of the back, concealing two card slots.
UAG Monarch Series
This 5-layer case features leather back panels and some boss framework and fittings, putting the rugged in ruggedly handsome in ways few instances can.
Maxboost mWallet Series
The world of leather cases is a small one, and MaxBoost is always there with the mWallet Series, which is slim, sophisticated, and super-affordable.
Mous Limitless 2.0
Mous lets you pick your backplate and has shock-absorbing foam inside to help ensure that your phone will survive drops, stumbles, and Murphy's Law.
Salawat Slim PU Leather Vintage
Combining a pleather layer over the back with a TPU bumper makes this an easy case to get on, get off, and it has a very, very small lip around the screen.
Leather looks for every price point
I'm partial to the European nubuck leather and the sweet, sweet colors of the Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case, but the UAG Monarch Series is one of the most distinctive leather cases I've ever seen, and it's every bit as durable as it is fashionable. It does put the rugged in ruggedly handsome.
If you're looking for a leather case that won't break the bank, the MaxBoost mWallet series has consistently delivered high-quality wallet cases at low prices for most phone models in recent months.
A leather cases is going to give you a degree of protection and sophistication that you can't find anywhere else on the case spectrum, but there are plenty of other Galaxy S10 cases to check out if you're not feeling leather.
