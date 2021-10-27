Best Kindle Paperwhite cases Android Central 2021

If you're like me, your Kindle Paperwhite is practically attached to your hand. My library is on one of these little babies that last forever, so a little extra protection never hurt. But, of course, protection doesn't mean a lack of style or versatility. Want a thin, rugged, leather, or artistic case? There's an option available for every budget and style wish. Here are some of our favorite choices for your next best Kindle Paperwhite case.

Protect it so it can serve

Use a cover to keep your Kindle Paperwhite safe when traveling. It is the best Amazon Kindle e-reader, so you should protect the screen against damage from drops. Cases also allow for better ergonomics, leaving you feeling like you're reading an actual book. Our favorite is the Amazon Genuine Leather Case. The soft leather case looks beautiful and makes the Kindle look more regal and sophisticated.

If you're looking for a basic case that's sturdy as can be, choose the Fintie Slimshell Case. It's durable, lightweight, has magnetic closures, and sleep/wake functions happen automatically when you open or close the lid. If you're a fan of the classics and like to make a statement, you can't go wrong with the Book Style Cover from KleverCase. It looks and feels like a real book while shielding your Kindle against damage.