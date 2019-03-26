If you're like me, your Kindle Paperwhite is practically attached to your hand. Your personal library is on one of these little babies, and they need some extra protection. Of course, protection doesn't mean a lack of style or versatility. Want a thin, rugged, leather, or artistic design? There's an option available. Here are some of the best choices for your Kindle Paperwhite.

Whatever the reason you want a cover for your reader, protection, a kick-stand, or just to look like you are reading a real book, there is a perfect fit out there for your Kindle Paperwhite. Personally, I love the idea of the KleverCase Book Cover Style for the handmade, real-book design. If I wanted iron-clad protection, however, my best pick would be the Temdan Transparent Rugged Case. Choose wisely and keep that Kindle safe.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.