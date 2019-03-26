If you're like me, your Kindle Paperwhite is practically attached to your hand. Your personal library is on one of these little babies, and they need some extra protection. Of course, protection doesn't mean a lack of style or versatility. Want a thin, rugged, leather, or artistic design? There's an option available. Here are some of the best choices for your Kindle Paperwhite.
Vertical flip
MoKo Premium Vertical Flip Cover
The Moko case is padded and secure with strong magnetic closures. The designs offered vary from simply solid, textured, or art-inspired prints. This case has the added benefit of an adjustable vertical stand and auto wake/sleep feature. A versatile pick, this is perfect if you want to read hands-free.
Enthusiastic reader
KleverCase Book Cover Style
For the literary enthusiasts, this handmade case features several options that nod to classic literature. Slim, lightweight and splash-proof, your Kindle Paperwhite can still look like a real book, but with many more options on the inside.
Cost friendly
OMOTON Thin PU Smart Cover
If you are in the market for a Kindle case, but you don't want to break the bank, this is a good option. The OMOTON case is ultra-thin with magnetic closures and a faux leather cover. The designs are basic with a few colorful options, but there are no extra bells or whistles.
Leather lover
Amazon Genuine Leather Case
This sharp design is 100% genuine leather, but it's still light and thin. Durable and with the feel of a real book, this cover comes in several color choices. The features are simple - auto sleep/wake and magnetic closures. A little pricey, but perfect for a refined reader.
Rugged durability
Temdan Transparent Rugged Case
This case is for those who want heavy duty protection. Transparent, waterproof, snow-proof and shockproof, this option contains a built-in screen protector for ultimate security. No matter what the elements throw at you, your Kindle Paperwhite will be protected with this case.
Hands-free reader
Artyond Lightweight PU Horizontal Flip Cover
A bit of fun and flair comes with the Artyond Case, as the name suggests. If you are looking for something to suit your personality, this option has a lot to choose from. While it boasts similar features to the other cases on this list, including a handy kickstand for hands-free reading.
A little something extra
Dtreck Flip Folio Case with Stylus Pen
The Dteck case comes in many charming, waterproof designs. In addition to the standard features, it has extra storage with an internal sleeve containing card slots and an open pocket. Each case also comes with a random stylus pen! Not too bad for the price.
Best in style
Huasiru Faux Leather Painting Cover
Simple and stylish, the Huasiru cover is a great pick for any Kindle Paperwhite owner that wants protection with a little extra finesse. Made of durable synthetic leather, these covers have an easy magnetic closure and magnetic absorption to keep your device from waking during your travels.
Lightweight and simple
Ayotu Smart Protective Cover
If you are looking for a super-thin and light case with a little character, the Ayotu cover is the best pick. Lower on the price scale, but with the auto sleep/wake and magnetic closure features, this cover does the job.
Whatever the reason you want a cover for your reader, protection, a kick-stand, or just to look like you are reading a real book, there is a perfect fit out there for your Kindle Paperwhite. Personally, I love the idea of the KleverCase Book Cover Style for the handmade, real-book design. If I wanted iron-clad protection, however, my best pick would be the Temdan Transparent Rugged Case. Choose wisely and keep that Kindle safe.
