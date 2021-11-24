Best kids headphones Android Central 2021

When looking for the best kids' headphones, there's a special set of criteria. First, they need to be smaller to fit a child's head. They also need to include simplified controls, be comfortable, and most importantly, include built-in volume-limiting technology to ensure that no child can crank the volume beyond levels considered safe for little ears. Luckily, safe kids' headphones are more affordable than ever. Some limit audio to as low as 75 decibels, which is safe for even toddlers. Like the Noot Products K11, other alternatives are foldable for easy travel, while others still boast other clever tricks to make them kid-friendly, like cute designs and durable build quality. And these days, you can even find wireless Bluetooth headphones for kids. Here are some of our top picks for your little ones.

Best overall Noot Products K11 Foldable On-Ear Headset Cheap & cheerful A great basic choice for children, these headphones fold up for compact storage, making them perfect for travel. From $19 at Amazon

Best wireless: Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos These kids' headphones aren't just wireless — they also include active noise-canceling (ANC) technology to help eliminate distracting surrounding noises while kids are using them. The volume-limiting technology has three settings to suit different ages, preferences, and situations: 75dB for toddlers, 85dB for standard listening, and 94dB for travel mode. Available in two cool designs - Pink Unicorn and Midnight Blue Dragon - another neat feature is the ability to share audio from the same source with up to three other kids using the BuddyCable system and stackable audio jack. Get up to 18 hours per charge, or kids can use them without ANC via the cable. They fold away nicely in the included hard case. Pros: Active noise cancellation (ANC) technology

18 hours of battery life

Share audio with up to 4 kids Cons: Expensive

Only two design options

Best wireless Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos Wireless Headphones Customizable and wireless sound These wireless headphones have adjustable volume-limiting based on age or setting. They also come in bubblegum pink and sky blue! $100 at Amazon

Best for comfort: CozyPhones Kids Headphones CozyPhones offers an entire menagerie of animal-themed headband-style headphones, as well as branded options from the likes of JoJo Siwa, Paw Patrol, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The fun designs belie some clever functionality. The soft, stretchy fabric means the headphones stay in place, are super-easy to wear, and even double as a sleep mask. You can roll these up to fit in a rucksack or handbag, remove the electronics to wash them, and the volume limitation means you can leave your child with their fave headband, knowing they are not going to break the 90-decibel barrier. One of the downsides to some, though, is that these headphones aren't wireless. Pros: Volume-limited to 90dB

Comfortable, stay-in-place fabric design

Travel-friendly

Kid-friendly designs Cons: Not wireless

No microphone

Best for comfort CozyPhones Kids Headphones Fluffy & fleecy Comfy enough to fall asleep in, perfect for packing for travel, kids will love CozyPhone's cutesy designs. $16 at Amazon

Best value: Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones Ideal for younger children up to three years old, these are volume-checked to the lower 85-decibel limit. And they boast a durable design that can withstand a few innocent spills here and there. Even though the Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Headphones are wireless, they come in at a lower cost than you would expect. With a simplistic design, these headphones are available in black, white, blue, and pink. The earmuffs are soft and kind against younger ears. Your child will get about 30 hours of battery life in one charge, coming down to 28 hours if calls are made using the built-in microphone. There's a companion app for Android and iOS devices, and the Bluetooth range covers a generous 30 feet. Pros: Volume-limited to 85dB

Wireless with good range

30-hour battery life

Affordable Cons: Headband not adjustable

Best high-end option: Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Kids Over-Ear Wireless Headphones At the opposite end of the market in terms of cost and age range are Puro's BT2200s, which are perfect for older kids who will appreciate a better build quality and sound. Although still volume limited, these cans boast noise cancellation functionality, meaning those 85 decibels should sound a little stronger without fear of damage. Design-wise they have a sleek look that will appeal to kids who've grown out of needing accessories to be cute but still offer youth-friendly touches of comfort like cushioned ear cups and headbands. The 18 hours of playback battery life should be appealing, too, as should the ability to answer calls via Bluetooth. Pros: Volume-limited to 85dB

82% ambient noise isolation

18 hours battery life

3.5mm audio cable included

Microphone for calls Cons: High cost

Best high-end option Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Kids Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Glossy & grown-up Noise-limiting, with a fold-flat design and travel case, these are perfect for older kids to take on planes. $99 at Amazon

Best for cute design: iClever Kids Cat Ear Headphones Available in a range of pastel shades, these sweet headphones boast silicone cat ears — the kind of touch a younger child reluctant to wear headphones could be persuaded by. With safe volume limits, there is the option to set the decibels to 85, or if you're somewhere with a lot of ambient sounds, this can be increased to 94 to combat it. Be careful when using this, though, since there's no child lock to prevent your young kid from going that loud on their own. The cushioned ear pads promise no clamp-like pressure and swivel, so there's room to compensate for wiggly wearers. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the cord is designed to stay tangle-free. Pros: Volume-limited to 85dB or 94dB

Tough, twistable headband

Microphone for calls Cons: Not wireless

No child-lock on louder volume option

Best for cute design iClever Kids Cat Ear Headphones Fun & friendly These headphones are all about the ears with comfortable cans, swiveling ear cups, and yes, kitty ears built-in. From $15 at Amazon

Best for sharing audio: LilGadgets Untangled Pro Children's Wireless Headphones The Untangled Pros strike a balance between a chunky kid-friendly design and more sophisticated looks and should last your child from four years old through to tweenager age. They have SoftTouch breathable mesh material on the headband and polycarbonate ear pads. With Bluetooth wireless tech, they can handle voice calls and boast a range of around 30 feet. They excel on the social side of things, though, with the ability to daisy chain multiple sets of headphones together thanks to the built-in SharePort technology, supported by the bundled cables. We can imagine many a sleepover's audio provided via Untangled Pros. Pros: Volume-limited to 93dB

3.5mm audio cable included

Integrated SharePort

Microphone for calls

Passive noise reduction Cons: Not foldable

Best for sharing audio LilGadgets Untangled Pro Children's Wireless Headphones Social & stylish These offer decent battery life, a fun SharePort, and a kid-comfy design, available in a range of tween-friendly colors. $45 at Amazon

