When looking for the best kids' headphones, there's a special set of criteria. First, they need to be smaller to fit a child's head. They also need to include simplified controls, be comfortable, and most importantly, include built-in volume-limiting technology to ensure that no child can crank the volume beyond levels considered safe for little ears. Luckily, safe kids' headphones are more affordable than ever. Some limit audio to as low as 75 decibels, which is safe for even toddlers. Like the Noot Products K11, other alternatives are foldable for easy travel, while others still boast other clever tricks to make them kid-friendly, like cute designs and durable build quality. And these days, you can even find wireless Bluetooth headphones for kids. Here are some of our top picks for your little ones.
- Best overall: Noot Products K11 Foldable On-Ear Headset
- Best wireless: Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos Wireless Headphones
- Best for comfort: CozyPhones Kids Headphones
- Best value: Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones
- Best high-end option: Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Kids Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
- Best for cute design: iClever Kids Cat Ear Headphones
- Best for sharing audio: LilGadgets Untangled Pro Children's Wireless Headphones
Best overall: Noot Products K11 Foldable On-Ear Headset
These headphones will fit all children ages 3 and up. Their foldable design makes them ideal for chucking in school bags for storing in hand luggage and even for compact storage at home. Sound-wise you're looking at 40mm drivers and noise cancellation capabilities.
Available in three colorways, kids will love the squishy, cushioned ear cups, and lightweight design. The 3.5mm cable is a good length at 5 feet and boasts a tangle-free nylon braided design.
Pros:
- Tangle-free cable
- Compact for travel
- Comfortable to wear
Cons:
- Not wireless
- No microphone
Best wireless: Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos
These kids' headphones aren't just wireless — they also include active noise-canceling (ANC) technology to help eliminate distracting surrounding noises while kids are using them. The volume-limiting technology has three settings to suit different ages, preferences, and situations: 75dB for toddlers, 85dB for standard listening, and 94dB for travel mode.
Available in two cool designs - Pink Unicorn and Midnight Blue Dragon - another neat feature is the ability to share audio from the same source with up to three other kids using the BuddyCable system and stackable audio jack. Get up to 18 hours per charge, or kids can use them without ANC via the cable. They fold away nicely in the included hard case.
Pros:
- Active noise cancellation (ANC) technology
- 18 hours of battery life
- Share audio with up to 4 kids
Cons:
- Expensive
- Only two design options
Best for comfort: CozyPhones Kids Headphones
CozyPhones offers an entire menagerie of animal-themed headband-style headphones, as well as branded options from the likes of JoJo Siwa, Paw Patrol, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The fun designs belie some clever functionality. The soft, stretchy fabric means the headphones stay in place, are super-easy to wear, and even double as a sleep mask. You can roll these up to fit in a rucksack or handbag, remove the electronics to wash them, and the volume limitation means you can leave your child with their fave headband, knowing they are not going to break the 90-decibel barrier. One of the downsides to some, though, is that these headphones aren't wireless.
Pros:
- Volume-limited to 90dB
- Comfortable, stay-in-place fabric design
- Travel-friendly
- Kid-friendly designs
Cons:
- Not wireless
- No microphone
Best value: Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones
Ideal for younger children up to three years old, these are volume-checked to the lower 85-decibel limit. And they boast a durable design that can withstand a few innocent spills here and there. Even though the Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Headphones are wireless, they come in at a lower cost than you would expect.
With a simplistic design, these headphones are available in black, white, blue, and pink. The earmuffs are soft and kind against younger ears. Your child will get about 30 hours of battery life in one charge, coming down to 28 hours if calls are made using the built-in microphone. There's a companion app for Android and iOS devices, and the Bluetooth range covers a generous 30 feet.
Pros:
- Volume-limited to 85dB
- Wireless with good range
- 30-hour battery life
- Affordable
Cons:
- Headband not adjustable
Best high-end option: Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Kids Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
At the opposite end of the market in terms of cost and age range are Puro's BT2200s, which are perfect for older kids who will appreciate a better build quality and sound. Although still volume limited, these cans boast noise cancellation functionality, meaning those 85 decibels should sound a little stronger without fear of damage.
Design-wise they have a sleek look that will appeal to kids who've grown out of needing accessories to be cute but still offer youth-friendly touches of comfort like cushioned ear cups and headbands. The 18 hours of playback battery life should be appealing, too, as should the ability to answer calls via Bluetooth.
Pros:
- Volume-limited to 85dB
- 82% ambient noise isolation
- 18 hours battery life
- 3.5mm audio cable included
- Microphone for calls
Cons:
- High cost
Best for cute design: iClever Kids Cat Ear Headphones
Available in a range of pastel shades, these sweet headphones boast silicone cat ears — the kind of touch a younger child reluctant to wear headphones could be persuaded by. With safe volume limits, there is the option to set the decibels to 85, or if you're somewhere with a lot of ambient sounds, this can be increased to 94 to combat it. Be careful when using this, though, since there's no child lock to prevent your young kid from going that loud on their own.
The cushioned ear pads promise no clamp-like pressure and swivel, so there's room to compensate for wiggly wearers. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the cord is designed to stay tangle-free.
Pros:
- Volume-limited to 85dB or 94dB
- Tough, twistable headband
- Microphone for calls
Cons:
- Not wireless
- No child-lock on louder volume option
Best for sharing audio: LilGadgets Untangled Pro Children's Wireless Headphones
The Untangled Pros strike a balance between a chunky kid-friendly design and more sophisticated looks and should last your child from four years old through to tweenager age. They have SoftTouch breathable mesh material on the headband and polycarbonate ear pads. With Bluetooth wireless tech, they can handle voice calls and boast a range of around 30 feet.
They excel on the social side of things, though, with the ability to daisy chain multiple sets of headphones together thanks to the built-in SharePort technology, supported by the bundled cables. We can imagine many a sleepover's audio provided via Untangled Pros.
Pros:
- Volume-limited to 93dB
- 3.5mm audio cable included
- Integrated SharePort
- Microphone for calls
- Passive noise reduction
Cons:
- Not foldable
Bottom line
There are so many choices when it comes to safe headphones, and there are actually quite a few cheap headphones and earbuds that might be suitable for older kids. But ideally, when you're talking about a child, whether they're using the headphones to listen to music or watch TV, or they're wearing them while attending virtual school through a Chromebook, you want to get a pair of headphones designed specifically for younger kids and smaller heads.
Depending on the child's age and how much you want to spend, you've got options when it comes to children's on- or over-ear audio solutions. Our top pick for the best kids headphones is the Noot Products K11, which won't break the budget, leaving more money for music downloads.
You might want to consider wireless for school-age children, which will give them the freedom to move around and are ideal for travel. Meanwhile, toddlers will appreciate the cute and fun designs from the options aimed at younger children. They might even entice them to sit still quietly for five minutes so you can finally finish that cup of coffee before it goes cold!
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Amy-Mae As a mom who actively encourages the use of headphones, so she doesn't have to listen to the absolute garbage kids watch on YouTube these days, Amy-Mae was an obvious choice to curate this collection.
Christine Persaud is mom to a 9-year-old son who has been doing virtual schooling for the last year, which means kids' headphones are a must in her house if she is to get any work done, too.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.