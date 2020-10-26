Oh, hey, didn't see you there. I was just thinking about this thing called Black Friday, ever heard of it? It's pretty neat. Once a year, retailers just sort of go nuts with awesome deals on a bunch of stuff. You can find all kinds of things from electronics to clothing down to crazy low prices. Plus, since this year is so weird thanks to the pandemic, almost all of it is going to be online.

The deals are going to be nuts, and you should definitely check out all the ways you can save. Of course, the only thing that really matters to me is coffee. You know, that special drink that wakes you up in the morning. The one that smells like heaven and tastes like a dream. Maybe you drink it black or you add a little sugar in there. The real trick is, how can you get it faster? Sometimes the wait is worth it, but sometimes you wake up and you just need it if you want to get your day started.