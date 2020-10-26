Oh, hey, didn't see you there. I was just thinking about this thing called Black Friday, ever heard of it? It's pretty neat. Once a year, retailers just sort of go nuts with awesome deals on a bunch of stuff. You can find all kinds of things from electronics to clothing down to crazy low prices. Plus, since this year is so weird thanks to the pandemic, almost all of it is going to be online.
The deals are going to be nuts, and you should definitely check out all the ways you can save. Of course, the only thing that really matters to me is coffee. You know, that special drink that wakes you up in the morning. The one that smells like heaven and tastes like a dream. Maybe you drink it black or you add a little sugar in there. The real trick is, how can you get it faster? Sometimes the wait is worth it, but sometimes you wake up and you just need it if you want to get your day started.
Keurig coffee machines are one of the best ways to do that. They make coffee super fast. You can get a variety of flavors and roasts, too, thanks to the way retailers sell K-cups in big variety packs. Plus, you can get the reusable K-cup that lets you put in your own favorite coffee and doesn't create waste. Keurig is also a staple of big sales events like Black Friday because there are enough Keurig-like machines out there that you'll find deals all over the place.
We're breaking down the best Keurig deals right here:
Best Keurig Black Friday Deals
- : Keurig K-Compact Brewer | $24 off
- : Keurig K-Classic K50 single-serve coffee maker | $60 off
- : Keurig K-Duo 12-cup coffee maker | $70 off
- : Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $40 off
Keurig K-Compact Brewer | $24 off
This is a single-serve coffee machine. Great when space is limited. Great when you don't like sharing. It has a 36-ounce water tank so you can make just enough coffee for you. But it's also very fast and easy to use.
Keurig K-Classic K50 single-serve coffee maker | $60 off
Currently going for $120 at Best Buy, even if it's out of stock. The same brewer sells for around $80 at Amazon, and the drop to $60 would be its lowest price at either retailer this year.
Keurig K-Duo 12-cup coffee maker | $70 off
This is the Keurig machine that does it all. You can brew ground coffee or just go for a K-cup. Make one perfect cup of coffee just for you or use the 12-cup carafe to make enough for everyone. It has a brew pause feature that lets you get your coffee without waiting for the process to finish, and the large water reservoir is easily refilled when you need to.
Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $40 off
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. It has only ever dropped below $199 once before, down to $190, and if it was going to do that again it would do it on Black Friday. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe.
There are going to be a lot of Keurig-related deals during the month of November. We're definitely going to see some K-cups go on sale because that's a pretty common site even on normal days. The machines are where the big savings are, and many of these do not drop in price as much as you might think. We'll continue to update this page as more retailers release Black Friday ads featuring Keurig.
