Best Heavy Duty Cases for Pixel 4 XL in 2022

Google has brought some exciting features to the table with the Pixel 4 XL, including the Soli sensor that will let you do more with your phone without actually touching it. For the rest of the time, when you're phone is in hand, you should keep it safe with a heavy-duty case that protects against the nastiest drops.

Better to be safe than sorry

There's a ton of great case options available for the Pixel 4 XL, but some of the very best options offer rugged, heavy-duty protection.

Our top is the Ringke Fusion X which is essentially a rugged clear case. That makes it a perfect recommendation for anyone who loves to show off their new phone but doesn't want it to take any chances.

Another classic heavy-duty case is the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro which gives the Pixel 4 XL full body protection with the front plate that includes a tempered glass screen protector, integrated kickstand, and optional belt clip holster. A crazy good deal on a fantastic case that will keep your phone protected and accessible.