Best headphones for people with small ears 2022

If you have small ears, chances are you find it difficult to get a pair of headphones that fit well. There are virtually endless choices out there for audio gadgets in 2022, but finding ones that work properly in smaller-sized ears can still prove to be a pain in the butt. That's why we've done our homework and created a list of our favorite headphones and earbuds that are worth spending money on, even if your ears are smaller than the average Joe.

Small ears? No problem

You might think that having small ears limits your choice of headphones, but if you know where to look, it couldn't be further from the truth. Above all, we think the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best ones you can buy.

The buds have an elegance to them, and what gets them to the top is their sound quality and feature set. With up to six hours per charge with ANC on, and up to 30 total with the case, these are good earbuds to fit in with your everyday lifestyle.

If you still want to stay on the true wireless earbud train, you can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2. These are some of my favorite earbuds that I own, offering a fantastic user experience in virtually every way.

Lastly, if you're set on the on-ear headphone style, I'd recommend going with the Adidas RPT-01. The attention-to-detail with the design is darn impressive, as is the battery life and sound quality.