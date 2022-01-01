Best headphones for people with small ears 2022
If you have small ears, chances are you find it difficult to get a pair of headphones that fit well. There are virtually endless choices out there for audio gadgets in 2022, but finding ones that work properly in smaller-sized ears can still prove to be a pain in the butt. That's why we've done our homework and created a list of our favorite headphones and earbuds that are worth spending money on, even if your ears are smaller than the average Joe.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds
Samsung makes a strong case for having one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds 2, and in doing so, tries to accommodate smaller ears. With active noise cancelation (ANC), ambient mode, good sound performance, and solid battery life, there's a lot to like whenever you wear them. Add some color to the mix, and you've got some visual flair to go with it all.
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2
Sticking with true wireless buds, another great choice comes from Anker with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2. Soundcore's "diamond-enhanced sound" touts 15% better frequency bandwidth and double the bass for all-around better audio. Tie that together with Bluetooth 5.0, 28 hours of total battery life, and customizable EQ settings, and you get one heck of a package.
Back Bay Duet 50 True Wireless Earbuds
True wireless earbuds are enormously popular, and one of my favorite pairs is the Back Bay Duet 50. The Duet 50s are built incredibly well, offering a premium look and feel with both the buds and charging case. Some highlights include 40 total hours of battery, hi-fi audio, and proper sweat-proofing. All of this is made even better with the competitive price.
SoundPEATS Q35 HD
These SoundPEATS headphones have 10mm drivers for high-end sound with AptX support, up to 14 hours of battery life, and a full recharge time of fewer than two hours. The IPX8 water-resistance rating is great to have, as is the magnetic clasp to prevent the cable from tangling.
JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
Earhooks will always help with keeping things in check around your ears, but the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC also come with an excellent mix of thumping sound, good comfort, and outstanding battery life. Not to mention the IP66 rating that makes them rugged and durable enough for a marathon run or challenging workout that will really make you sweat.
TOZO T6
Yes, the charging case is virtually identical to the one for Apple AirPods, but don't let that deter you from checking out the TOZO T6. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for the wireless connection, hi-fi sound quality, IPX8 waterproofing, and total battery life of about 30 hours. Not to mention, the case supports Qi wireless charging!
Adidas RPT-01
Not a fan of earbuds? Might we suggest the Adidas RPT-01 on-ear headphones? After making a name for itself in the shoe market, Adidas entered the audio niche with headphones that are IPX4 sweat/water-resistant, get 40 hours of battery life, and have Bluetooth 5.0. The fabric material is also striking and gives the RPT-01 a distinct look.
Marshall Major III
Another pair of on-ear headphones we recommend for people with small ears are the Marshall Major III. They have a unique design inspired by guitar gear, and they look great. They also sound good, especially if you like rock music, but you don't have to stick to that if you have eclectic taste. With 30+-hour battery life on top of that, you're good to go.
Aftershokz OpenMove
It might be a little unconventional to throw in a pair of bone conduction headphones, but since they sit outside of your ears, they may offer the kind of comfort you'd want, especially when the headband adds to it. These play music through vibrations in your jawbones, letting you hear the music and whatever's happening in the world around you.
Small ears? No problem
You might think that having small ears limits your choice of headphones, but if you know where to look, it couldn't be further from the truth. Above all, we think the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best ones you can buy.
The buds have an elegance to them, and what gets them to the top is their sound quality and feature set. With up to six hours per charge with ANC on, and up to 30 total with the case, these are good earbuds to fit in with your everyday lifestyle.
If you still want to stay on the true wireless earbud train, you can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2. These are some of my favorite earbuds that I own, offering a fantastic user experience in virtually every way.
Lastly, if you're set on the on-ear headphone style, I'd recommend going with the Adidas RPT-01. The attention-to-detail with the design is darn impressive, as is the battery life and sound quality.
