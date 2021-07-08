Best Stadia headsets Android Central 2021

Google Stadia has come into its own as a gaming platform by adding more multiplayer games. Whether you play on PC, television, or a mobile device, a great headset is essential, not only for getting great sound but also communicating with other players. Our pick for best overall Stadia headset is the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for its solid sound and easy compatibility at an affordable price. Whether you're going wired or wireless, we have plenty of options for your play-style.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset is one of the best overall headsets because it is a solid piece of hardware for a reasonable price. It may not look like much in its plainness, but it trades the frills for quality sound and easy compatibility with about every platform. It features the same speaker drivers as the more expensive Arctis 7 and other SteelSeries headsets, emphasizing subtle sounds with low distortion. Unfortunately, it can only output stereo sound, which may be a bummer for those wanting high-end surround sound in their ears. The microphone is detachable for easy packing and offers noise cancelation chatting in-game or through Discord. The headset itself is lightweight and durable with a steel-reinforced band, and contains volume and mute buttons on the headset. The greatest feature of this headset is its easy compatibility. The headset does not have Bluetooth, but it connects wirelessly through a USB-C dongle, perfect for the Stadia controller when playing across TV and Android phones with its lower latency. It comes with a USB adapter to use with PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will work with Xbox controllers, but requires a 3.5mm audio cable that is also included with the headset. Pros: Lossless 2.4GHz wireless connection

Works with almost all gaming platforms

20-hour battery life

Detachable microphone

Lightweight Cons: Average microphone

No surround sound

No Bluetooth

Not wireless with Xbox controllers

Best overall SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless All around great The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset is compatible with Stadia controllers and other gaming consoles at a reasonable price. $80 at Amazon

Best budget: Corsair HS35

The Corsair HS35 may not have a cool sounding name, but it's still a solid choice to use if you want to hear and talk with friends in multiplayer games on Stadia without hurting your wallet. The headset features plush memory foam cushions on the ear cups, though there isn't as much cushion in the headband as other headsets. It comes with a volume wheel and mute button positioned behind the left cup that may take a few tries to use at first cause it is an awkward position. The microphone is average at best, but it is detachable. It is wired, so it will work with any hardware with a 3.5mm jack. It is up to preference whether a wired headset is the right choice when using a wireless Stadia controller on a TV or Android phone. The stereo sound headset also features surround sound, but it only works on Windows 10 PC after enabling Windows Sound. Pros: Compatible with 3.5mm jack

Detachable microphone

Cheap Cons: Average microphone

Not much padding in headband

Surround sound only on PC

Best cheap Corsair HS35 Base level headset The Corsair HS35 delivers good sound and comfortability at a decent price while playing Stadia through PC, television, or mobile device $35 at Amazon

$42 at Walmart

Best premium: SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P and 7X Wireless headsets may be specifically designed for PlayStation and Xbox consoles but both offer great sound and comfort for those willing to spend more on a Stadia headset. The two headsets feature the same 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle as the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless that works across the Stadia controller, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The differences are the 24-hour battery life, a retractable microphone that can be pushed inside the headset, and a suspension band similar to a ski goggle headband. The latter makes the headband more comfortable while being secure. While it is a great headset on its own for Stadia for compatibility and sound, both do offer extra features that are exclusive to consoles. The Arctis 7X features a "ChatMix" dial on the headset that adjusts the volume between Xbox game audio and in-game chat from teammates, while the Arctis 7P takes advantage of the PlayStation 5's own built-in spatial audio system. It becomes a better headset if you own one of the consoles in addition to Stadia, but is still a great choice without the exclusive features. Pros: Lossless 2.4GHz wireless connection

Suspension headband for more comfort

Retractable microphone

24-hour battery life Cons: Expensive

Average microphone

Platform-exclusive features for only PlayStation and Xbox

Best premium SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless Pricey, but excellent The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless headsets' quality sound, extra comfortability, and huge battery make them great choices for Stadia. $150 at Amazon (Arctis 7P)

$179 at Walmart

Best wired: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired headset offers great sound with a lot of customizable options while playing multiplayer games on Stadia. It is a great value at its price, and does not need to be constantly recharged like a wireless headset. The Alpha S gives the player a ton of options to control the volume without needing to go into in-game menus. It features an audio mixer on the wire with several buttons to activate the 7.1 surround sound, adjust volume, mute sound, and change the balance between the game and chat audio. There are also bass adjustment sliders on both ear cups with three settings to increase or decrease the bass. While the microphone is nothing special, it is detachable. Since it is a wired headset, it requires a 3.5mm jack either through PC or the Stadia controller. It's more of a headset for PC in that regard, unless the dangling wire does not matter when playing on the Stadia controller in front of a television or through an Android phone. Pros: Many sound adjustment options

Compatible with 3.5mm jack

Comfortable

Detachable microphone Cons: Average microphone

More of a headset for PC

Best wired HyperX Cloud Alpha S Wired headset with options The HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset offers a variety of ways to tweak the sound to anyone's liking and doesn't require a charge. $100 at Amazon

Best lightweight: Razer Kraken X

The Razer Kraken X is a step above the cheapest of gaming headsets, but is not devoid of some features that more expensive headsets would have. The light headset has plush memory foam cushions for the ear cups, soft headband padding, and weighs only 0.55 pounds so you can comfortably play Stadia games for hours. The wired headset is compatible with any device containing a 3.5mm jack like a PC or Stadia controller. It only has a volume wheel and mute button on the ear cup, and it's in such an awkward position that you may have to fiddle around with it each time before the setting is just right. Unfortunately, the microphone is not detachable or retractable, but can be bent into a better position. The stereo sound is clearer than other headsets in this price range and also features 7.1 surround sound, although, the surround sound is only available on Windows 10 64-bit PCs since it has to be enabled with software that is included. The sound is still good enough when connected to a Stadia controller, and you get all of it without breaking the bank. Pros: Comfortable

Good audio quality

Compatible with 3.5mm jack

Relatively cheap Cons: Microphone not detachable or retractable

Volume controls in awkward position

7.1 surround sound only for PC

Best lightweight Razer Kraken X Wallet friendly comfort The Razer Kraken X offers a comfortable wired headset that works with the Stadia controller that can fit into any budget. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart