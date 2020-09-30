Best Google Pixel 5 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

Google's taken the veil off of the Pixel 5, so it's time to find some accessories like the best Pixel 5 screen protectors. You don't want to have waited this long for Google's 2020 flagship, only to be frustrated by an accidental drop cracking your display. These screen protectors will help keep that gorgeous 90Hz screen looking pristine for as long as you have it.

Grab one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors

With the Pixel 5 aiming to change the way that Google confronts the smartphone market for years to come, you'll want to make sure your device can keep going for as long as possible. With the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit, you'll not only get four protectors, but OMOTON also includes an alignment kit for easy installation. With the company's SmoothArmor TCD technology, fingerprints are significantly reduced, leaving your screen looking crystal-clear all of the time.

Tempered glass is cool and all, and can save your display from getting shattered, but some folks enjoy using the PET film protectors. These don't add as much bulk while keeping scratches from getting through, and that's where the J&D HD Film Shield protectors come into play. J&D includes six total screen protectors in the box, which should last you for quite some time, while also offering protection from scratches and dirt during use.