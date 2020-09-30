Best Google Pixel 5 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
Google's taken the veil off of the Pixel 5, so it's time to find some accessories like the best Pixel 5 screen protectors. You don't want to have waited this long for Google's 2020 flagship, only to be frustrated by an accidental drop cracking your display. These screen protectors will help keep that gorgeous 90Hz screen looking pristine for as long as you have it.
- Almost everything you need: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)
- Ignore the glass: J&D PET Film Screen Protector (6-pack)
- All the glass: QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+2 pack)
- Rainbow-free: Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Case-friendly: Luibor Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack)
- Scratch and shatterproof: LK Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack)
Almost everything you need: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)Staff Pick
The OMOTON Tempered Glass kit includes almost everything you need, with four total screen protectors and an alignment kit for easy installation. These screen protectors only measure in at 0.3mm, so you won't feel like there's a whole nother screen on top of the Pixel 5. The only things missing are some screen protectors for the rear camera module.
Ignore the glass: J&D PET Film Screen Protector (6-pack)
Some folks don't enjoy having a tempered glass screen protector, and much prefer the PET film option. J&D has those folks covered with the six-pack of ultra-clear film screen protectors. These screen protectors won't hinder your viewing experience, making it so you can enjoy every bit of that awesome 90Hz display on the Pixel 5.
All the glass: QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+2 pack)
The QITAYO Tempered Glass Kit comes with everything you'll need to keep your Pixel 5 looking pristine. In the box, you'll find three glass screen protectors for the main display, along with two additional glass screen protectors for the rear camera module. Plus, QITAYO offers a lifetime warranty on its products, so if something happens during installation or while in use, you're covered.
Rainbow-free: Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
With some tempered glass screen protectors, you'll have to worry about the "rainbow effect," which can make it frustrating to use your Pixel 5. That's not a concern with the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector thanks to the high-grade components to improve viewing clarity. With the installation kit, you won't have to worry about dust getting under the protector either.
Case-friendly: Luibor Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack)
When it comes to accessorizing your new Pixel 5, you'll likely want both a screen protector and case. Unfortunately, not all screen protectors are made the same and may not be compatible with your case. That won't be of concern with the Luibor Screen Protector set, as these were designed specifically to work with the majority of cases, regardless of whether you go ultra-slim or more rugged.
Scratch and shatterproof: LK Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack)
Installing a new screen protector on your smartphone can be a frustrating proposition, and LK aims to help alleviate those frustrations. Along with including three screen protectors for the front display and three for the rear camera module, LK includes an alignment kit that will ensure that the adhesive attaches perfectly to your Pixel 5.
Grab one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors
With the Pixel 5 aiming to change the way that Google confronts the smartphone market for years to come, you'll want to make sure your device can keep going for as long as possible. With the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit, you'll not only get four protectors, but OMOTON also includes an alignment kit for easy installation. With the company's SmoothArmor TCD technology, fingerprints are significantly reduced, leaving your screen looking crystal-clear all of the time.
Tempered glass is cool and all, and can save your display from getting shattered, but some folks enjoy using the PET film protectors. These don't add as much bulk while keeping scratches from getting through, and that's where the J&D HD Film Shield protectors come into play. J&D includes six total screen protectors in the box, which should last you for quite some time, while also offering protection from scratches and dirt during use.
