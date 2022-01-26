Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors Android Central 2022

If you recently got your hands on the Garmin Venu 2, you know this smartwatch is both brains and beauty. You'll want to protect it from unwanted damage, so you'll need to find the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for your watch. It's important to remember that this wearable now comes in three sizes. The standard Venu 2 is 45mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 40mm. The latest model, the Venu 2 Plus, falls right in the middle at 43mm. We've rounded up some of the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for you to pick from.

Choosing the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors

When making a choice, you'll need to consider a few key factors. First, make sure you choose a screen protector that will fit your Android smartwatch. Next, think about whether you want a basic screen protector or if you'd also like a case cover for total protection.

As far as the standard options, we'd recommend the Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector. You get three in a pack, and the company guarantees real touch sensitivity and high-definition transparency. This means you'll never have to worry about your viewing experience being affected by your screen protector.

If you think you'd be better off with a screen protector that also offers all-around coverage, you might prefer the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover. In addition to a four-pack, you can also opt for a single pack or three-pack. Not only will your screen be protected from scratches, but the high-quality TPU bumper protects the edges of the watch from accidental scuffs. It also has precise hole cutouts for the side buttons.

Those who recently purchased the new Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch will need to search for a screen protector that fits the mid-sized display. We highly recommend the six-pack from IPG, which offers several key features. The company uses a revolutionary process that combines self-healing durability, non-yellowing, and transparency into one flexible, but it's a tough, smart film that you can rely on. What's more, these Garmin Venu 2 Plus screen protectors come with IPG's lifetime replacement warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee.

At the end of the day, any of these screen protectors will keep your Garmin Venu 2 or 2S safe from harm. There are plenty more accessories where that came from. You'll also want to make sure you have the right Venu 2 bands for your watch so you'll have the comfort and durability you need for daily wear and frequent workouts. Happy shopping!