If you recently got your hands on the Garmin Venu 2, you know this smartwatch is both brains and beauty. You'll want to protect it from unwanted damage, so you'll need to find the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for your watch. It's important to remember that this wearable now comes in three sizes. The standard Venu 2 is 45mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 40mm. The latest model, the Venu 2 Plus, falls right in the middle at 43mm. We've rounded up some of the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for you to pick from.
Perfectly transparent: Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)Staff Pick
If you know a thing or two about screen protectors, you know Supershieldz is one of the most reputable names on the market. So it should come as no surprise that it's also the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector you can buy. You get high-quality TPU film for easy installation with no residue. You also get real touch sensitivity and high-definition transparency for maximum resolution.
Sharp precision: ArmorSuit Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (6-pack)
This six-pack of ArmorSuite screen protectors uses precision laser-cutting technology to deliver a perfect fit. You'll also enjoy ultra HD clarity and full coverage that you can count on. The military-grade material can withstand yellowing, scratches, and other damage. What's more, the clever self-healing technology is designed to eliminate minor scratches on the film over time.
Flawless durability: Orzero Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
Durability matters when choosing the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector for your watch. This three-pack from Orzero will do the trick. You'll appreciate the composite material that ensures you experience real touch sensitivity for flawless touchscreen accuracy. Additionally, the strong hardness protects against drops, scratches, scrapes, and more.
All-around protection: Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover (4-pack)
Not willing to take any chances with your smartwatch? Fortunately, you can get all-around protection with the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector. You never have to worry about pesky bubbles, and you'll enjoy high transparency for the ultimate viewing experience. The TPU case cover has precise hole cutouts to access the buttons easily.
Full coverage: RICHONE Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Soft TPU Cover
If you're seeking full-coverage protection, consider this option from RICHONE. Not only do you get protection for your screen, but it comes with a soft cover that's made of high-quality TPU material. It will guard the edges of the watch, too. As a result, you'll be protected from scratches, bumps, and drops. What's more, you'll still enjoy 100% touchscreen accuracy.
Always squeaky clean: Puccy Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
When you want to keep your display clean, check out this three-pack from Puccy. First, you get 9H Hardness that offers the defense you need against scratches. Next, the oleophobic coating protects your screen against fingerprints' oil and sweat residue. Finally, the extreme clarity keeps the screen's original brightness and definition intact.
Virtually invisible: IPG Garmin Venu 2 Plus Screen Protector (2-pack)
If you're looking for a screen protector for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, this two-pack from IPG is an ideal choice. Not only do you get self-healing capabilities that will cure existing scratches, but this screen protector is virtually invisible. The aerospace-grade material will prevent scratches, repel dust, and reduce signs of daily wear.
The smart choice: IQ Shield Garmin Venu 2 Plus Screen Protector (6-pack)
These screen protectors are classified as smart films for a reason. Once applied, the outline of the film seamlessly merges with your display. You'll enjoy the original touchscreen experience without any compromise. The rugged yet flexible film offers protection against scratches and yellowing. It comes with the films, a squeegee, and a lintless cloth.
A match made in heaven: HANPINYOU Garmin Venu 2 Plus Screen Protector
If you want options, look no further than this screen protector from HANPINYOU. You can opt for a pack of one, three, five, or ten. These screen protectors are made to offer 3D full coverage of your display. The high-quality material can resist shocks and scratches. Additionally, the rounded edge is only 0.1mm thick, but it's perfectly curved to deliver a flawless fit that covers all edges.
Crystal Clear: DeltaShield Garmin Venu 2 Plus Screen Protector (6-pack)
Another Garmin Venu 2 Plus screen protector to consider is this six-pack from DeltaShield. Your display will always be crystal clear, thanks to the military-grade film that's resistant to dirt, oil, and fingerprints. The film is highly durable, but it's still visually transparent and contours to your device without any gaps in coverage. In addition, the laser-precision design process ensures an accurate fit.
Choosing the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors
When making a choice, you'll need to consider a few key factors. First, make sure you choose a screen protector that will fit your Android smartwatch. Next, think about whether you want a basic screen protector or if you'd also like a case cover for total protection.
As far as the standard options, we'd recommend the Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector. You get three in a pack, and the company guarantees real touch sensitivity and high-definition transparency. This means you'll never have to worry about your viewing experience being affected by your screen protector.
If you think you'd be better off with a screen protector that also offers all-around coverage, you might prefer the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover. In addition to a four-pack, you can also opt for a single pack or three-pack. Not only will your screen be protected from scratches, but the high-quality TPU bumper protects the edges of the watch from accidental scuffs. It also has precise hole cutouts for the side buttons.
Those who recently purchased the new Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch will need to search for a screen protector that fits the mid-sized display. We highly recommend the six-pack from IPG, which offers several key features. The company uses a revolutionary process that combines self-healing durability, non-yellowing, and transparency into one flexible, but it's a tough, smart film that you can rely on. What's more, these Garmin Venu 2 Plus screen protectors come with IPG's lifetime replacement warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee.
At the end of the day, any of these screen protectors will keep your Garmin Venu 2 or 2S safe from harm. There are plenty more accessories where that came from. You'll also want to make sure you have the right Venu 2 bands for your watch so you'll have the comfort and durability you need for daily wear and frequent workouts. Happy shopping!
