Chromebooks can support Android apps, and also offers Bluetooth connectivity — ergo I must be able to connect a gaming controllers to a Chromebook to play my favorite Android games! Well, not so fast. Bluetooth is too unreliable to use for gaming on Chromebooks, so a wired controller is preferred. Good news is you might already own a controller that will work, and there are really great controllers available that will work great.

What's the deal with Chromebooks and controllers?

Gaming on Chromebooks is quite possible if you just want to use the keyboard, but adding a controller to the equation still isn't as seamless as it is for PC, mobile and console gaming.

That's in part because Google has used open source Bluetooth technology that doesn't work with controllers designed to work for a Windows or Mac machines, so even if you've never had an issue connecting your Xbox One controller to your PC, it's probably not going to work on a Chromebook. Having said that, we've tested and connected controllers that we've gotten to connect to a Chromebook but not reliably enough to recommend in this space.

The good news is there are lots of great controllers do work well on Chromebooks, specifically with a wired connection. I was pleased to see that the Razer Raiju Mobile worked well, because for that price it better work with a Chromebook, but I'll recommend the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro because it's retro, works with Android and PC gaming, and is affordably priced. Beyond that, check your older console collection for any controllers you can connect via USB and you might be all set.

