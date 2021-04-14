Best Replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger Cables & Docks 2021

While the original Samsung Galaxy Watch is a few years old now, it's still an incredible smartwatch that's full of useful features. A time may come when you need to replenish your charging accessories. Fortunately, there some great options out there. We've rounded up some of the best replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch charger cables and docks for you to choose from.

The charging cable you need Disscool Samsung Galaxy Watch Replacement USB Charging Cable $13 at Amazon In some cases, all you'll need is the charging cable. Whether you've lost track of your original cable or you want a second one for your car or travel bag, this is a good option. No matter where you're headed, you can plug this USB charging cable into a wall adapter or computer, and your Samsung Galaxy Watch will be juiced up again in no time. Straight from the source Samsung Galaxy Watch Wireless Charging Dock $40 at Samsung If you don't like the idea of third-party accessories when it comes to charging your Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can get your products straight from the source. One option is the original Samsung Galaxy Watch wireless charging dock. It's a bit pricier, but you'll have peace of mind knowing that you're getting the real deal. Lightweight solution EMallee Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger Stand $14 at Amazon If you want a sleek, lightweight solution, check out this EMallee Samsung Galaxy Watch charger stand. It's made of finely crafted aluminum that's scratch-proof. The bottom has an anti-slip pad to keep it in place while your watch is charging. Simply connect the charging cable to a wall adapter, car adapter, power bank, or laptop. The dock offers over-current protection so your watch won't sustain damage when charging. Perfect for transport YUANHOT Samsung Galaxy Watch Upgraded Charging Cradle Dock $14 at Amazon When you're looking for a portable charging solution, this compact Samsung Galaxy Watch charging cradle dock is an excellent choice. It's perfect for when you're on the go and need a quick and convenient way to charge your smartwatch. It comes with an LED Indicator that will let you know when the watch is fully charged. You also get power protection that keeps your watch safe from over-current or over-charging when connected to the power source. Charge everything at once Yootech Samsung Galaxy Watch 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $46 at Amazon Some people prefer an all-in-one solution rather than carrying around multiple chargers for their different devices. This 3-in-1 wireless charging station from Yootech gets the job done. You can charge your Qi-enabled phone, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds simultaneously or charge one at a time. The choice is yours! You get Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology, which provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention.

If you're the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy Watch, you know it's one of the best Android smartwatches out there. It's a few years old now, but it's still alive and kicking. As time goes on, you'll need to replace or buy new accessories. There are many ways to go about charging your watch. If you only need a cable, the Disscool Samsung Galaxy Watch Replacement USB Charging Cable is a good option. It can be easily connected to a wall adapter, car adapter, or computer.

You may not realize it, but we end up spending an obscene amount of money on charging accessories over the years. If you want a one-and-done option that can charge all of your devices at the same time, you may prefer the Yootech Samsung Galaxy Watch 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. It's expensive, but it can charge all of your essential devices individually or at the same time.

Whether you need a replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch charger cable or you want to change up your charging method entirely — there are some good options out there that will keep your watch charged at all times.