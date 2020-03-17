Best Galaxy Tab S6 Cases Android Central 2020

With its sizeable 10.5-inch AMOLED display, included S Pen, and touch sensitivity, the Tab S6 is an impressive tablet. It definitely isn't cheap, though. To protect your purchase from damages and scratches, you're going to want to pick up a strong case. There are plenty of different styles and looks to choose from, but we rounded up the very best of the best. Here are our picks for the best Galaxy Tab S6 cases.

Put it on my Tab

When you purchase a case for your Tab S6, you want to make sure that it's helpful enough to actually provide protection. You'll be looking for something stylish that can hold your S Pen firmly, provides extra convenience features and doesn't cost too much. Fortunately, there are a lot of options out there.

We highly recommend the Dadanism Case Fit since it holds your S Pen a little more securely than some other cases, looks stylish, and doesn't cost that much.

If you want something that makes work-life a little easier or simply allows you to surf the internet a little better, the Fintie Keyboard Case should be on your radar. It features a specific storage location for your S Pen, and comes in 10 different colors.

If you've picked up the Tab S6 specifically for the drawing capabilities, we highly recommend that you purchase the Moko Case Fit. Instead of only giving you the option to hold the S Pen on the backside, this case also provides a secure slot for it on the inside. The case is made of a durable, protective material and has a reliable kickstand.

