The Galaxy S8+ is no spring chicken — and I mean that in the best possible way — but if you're still proudly rocking one, then you'll want to protect its delicate all-glass construction from drops and shatters that will have you shelling out hundreds of dollars to replace the screen or replace the whole phone. Two years on, the case pool for the S8+ has dwindled a little, but there's still plenty of quality cases to pick from.

While it's hard to say no to the many color combos of the Spigen Neo Hybrid, I'd recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Pro because it's a heavy-duty case built for the long haul, and two years on, protection is key. If you prefer your protection in a more stylish form, go for the i-Blason Ares, which features a clear back, sweet accents, and a built-in screen protector.

If you do not want to bulk up such as big phone, I understand, and you'll still be more than happy with the Spigen Liquid Crystal adding much-needed grip while showing off the S8+'s slim sexiness.

