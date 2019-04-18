The Galaxy S8+ is no spring chicken — and I mean that in the best possible way — but if you're still proudly rocking one, then you'll want to protect its delicate all-glass construction from drops and shatters that will have you shelling out hundreds of dollars to replace the screen or replace the whole phone. Two years on, the case pool for the S8+ has dwindled a little, but there's still plenty of quality cases to pick from.
Ready for the real world
Supcase Unicorn Hybrid Beetle ProStaff pick
This ruggedly handsome case combines an impact-resistant TPU with a hard plastic shell and a protective front casing that offers ample protection around that beautiful AMOLED screen. There are four color options and even a built-in kickstand for your YouTube binges.
Clear as crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal
This clear case is one of the most reliably simple yet satisfactory clear case series around, and we're still confident swearing by Spigen's Liquid Crystal and Liquid Crystal Glitter cases for a slim scratch-resistant case that shows off the S8+'s beauty.
Heavy duty for less
OtterBox Commuter Series
OtterBox is known for tank-like ready-for-anything heavy-duty cases, and while the Commuter Series is still firmly heavy-duty, it's not quite as cumbersome as some of its other series (looking at YOU, Defender) and it's best color is the cheapest. Go, Aqua Mint!
Our favorite series
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The Neo Hybrid is a hybrid case that's as thin as a single-layer TPU case and stylish as all get-out, so it's no wonder that we here at Android Central love it to pieces — quite literally. The Neo Hybrid has more color choices for the S8+ two years on than the brand-new S10!
Geometric gorgeousness
Ringke Air Prism
There are Plain Jane clear cases like the Liquid Crystal, but that's not the only clear case around! The Air Prism has a sleek, ever-so-mesmerizing geometric pattern on the back so that it's not just another flat piece of plastic and I love mine so much.
Clear and colorful
i-Blason Ares
This heavy-duty case may protect your phone like a bank vault, but it will still show off the S8's stylish glass back and even help your chosen color pop with front and rear accents like blue, green, gold, and even pink. It even has a built-in screen protector.
Vintage and vivacious
Snakehive Leather Wallet
Snakehive's leather wallet cases are made of European Nubuck leather, can hold up to three cards and cash, and come a wide variety of single and two-tone color schemes. The two-tones are a little bit cheaper and a little bit cooler, but the solids are sweet, too.
Hide yo wallet
Spigen Slim Armor CS
This case will hide your cards or cash in plain sight behind a delightfully clicky card slot embedded in the polycarbonate back of this sturdy hybrid case. While you could maybe fit two cards and cash, I suggest going with one card and cash or two cards.
Keep it slim
TORRAS Ultra Thin
This snap-on polycarbonate case comes in three sugary shades from candy apple red to cotton candy pink and licorice black. While this case is light on drop protection, it stays out of the way and protects against from scratches and scuffs from tabletops and pocket change.
While it's hard to say no to the many color combos of the Spigen Neo Hybrid, I'd recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Pro because it's a heavy-duty case built for the long haul, and two years on, protection is key. If you prefer your protection in a more stylish form, go for the i-Blason Ares, which features a clear back, sweet accents, and a built-in screen protector.
If you do not want to bulk up such as big phone, I understand, and you'll still be more than happy with the Spigen Liquid Crystal adding much-needed grip while showing off the S8+'s slim sexiness.
