Best Galaxy A21 Cases Android Central 2020

Who would have thought that a budget smartphone would not only have the design of a flagship but would also include some of the same features? That's exactly what you get from the Galaxy A21 with its 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, along with a four-camera system on the back. So why wouldn't you do everything you could to keep a device this great and protected from drops or scratches? Here are the best cases you can get today!

You can't go wrong with getting a case

While there are already plenty of cases to pick and choose from, we just can't get away from the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Galaxy A21. The case comes from a brand you know and trust while offering the same great protection that you've likely taken advantage of in the past. With the unique spider-web interior pattern, this not only looks pretty awesome but actually improves shock absorption.

Our phones are slimmer than ever and they look great with these fantastic designs. The Galaxy A21 is no different, so why not get a case that helps to keep that slim profile? That's exactly what you get with the Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover, as it adds just 0.3mm to your phone while wrapping around all four corners. And it's made from polycarbonate which is great to protect your A21 from drops.