Best Galaxy A21 Cases Android Central 2020
Who would have thought that a budget smartphone would not only have the design of a flagship but would also include some of the same features? That's exactly what you get from the Galaxy A21 with its 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, along with a four-camera system on the back. So why wouldn't you do everything you could to keep a device this great and protected from drops or scratches? Here are the best cases you can get today!
- Trustworthy protection: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Slimmer than slim: Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover
- Airbag corners: LeyChan Silicon Case Cover
- Multiple layers: DagoRoo Marble TPU Bumper
- Throwback branding: Cruzerlite Carbon Fiber Case
- Bling bling: Dzxouui Quicksand Bling Case
- Lightweight and protective: Entaifeng Fully Body Protection Cover
- New wallet time: Foluu Canvas Wallet Case
- Ultra-thin: EasyAcc Thin Case
- Step up your game: J&D ArmorBox
- 360-degrees: ivencase Hybrid Cover
- Military-grade: Caseology Vault
Trustworthy protection: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff Pick
The Spigen Rugged Armor is already one of the most popular cases for many common devices, and now it's here for the Galaxy A21. You'll get the icon Carbon Fiber look at the top and bottom, along with Spigen's logo on the back. The bezels and edges of the case are raised to protect the screen and camera, and there's a matte texture to improve grip.
Slimmer than slim: Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover
There are thin cases, and then there are ultra-thin cases, and this Anccer option falls in the latter category. This case adds just 0.3mm to your phone while wrapping around the corners and leaving open your buttons on the side and ports on the bottom.
Airbag corners: LeyChan Silicon Case Cover
LeyChan's Silicon Case Cover sports a soft TPU material, along with raised edges around the screen. However, the best part about this is the reinforced corners which act as "airbags" to provide even more shock absorption.
Multiple layers: DagoRoo Marble TPU Bumper
At first glance, you may think that the DagoRoo Marble Bumper isn't all the exciting other than the design. This case has a surprise though: you'll get the shock-absorption from the TPU bumper and there's a piece of tempered glass covering the polycarbonate back shell.
Throwback branding: Cruzerlite Carbon Fiber Case
Cruzerlite used to be as popular as Spigen for Android owners, and the company is still sporadically releasing new case options. This Carbon Fiber Cover has a textured feel on the back that's resistant to fingerprints, and all of the buttons have great tactile feedback.
Bling bling: Dzxouui Quicksand Bling Case
Why not get a case that is as flashy as the Galaxy A21? The Dzxouui Quicksand Bling Case has reinforced corners and edges for added protection and precise cutouts for the various ports, camera, and even the flash. Plus, there's a money-back guarantee if something is wrong with the case or if you aren't satisfied.
Lightweight and protective: Entaifeng Fully Body Protection Cover
Are you looking for a barebones case that has a pretty nifty design and is lightweight and protective? That's where the Entaifeng Protection Cover comes into play. It just snaps onto your Galaxy A21, and there are two different patterns to choose from.
New wallet time: Foluu Canvas Wallet Case
Sitting on a wallet all day is not great for your hips or your back, so check out the Foluu Canvas Wallet Case and get rid of your old wallet. Foluu's case features three card slots, a money pocket, and doubles as a stand if you want to prop up your phone.
Ultra-thin: EasyAcc Thin Case
Get a case that isn't flashy, offers protection, but doesn't add a lot of bulk from EasyAcc. This case is made from TPU but it's ultra-slim and has a matte texture around the back and sides for improved grip.
Step up your game: J&D ArmorBox
It's all fine and dandy to get a TPU case that just offers the bare minimum in terms of protection. While the J&D ArmorBox includes some TPU, the case also features a polycarbonate shell integrated with the back. Plus the sides and corners are reinforced, and there are three different colors to choose from.
360-degrees: ivencase Hybrid Cover
With the ivencase Galaxy A21 case, there are a lot of "features" for you to take advantage of. The case itself is rather rugged with raised edges, there's a 360-degree rotatable ring that doubles as a stand and ivencase includes two tempered glass screen protectors. With this package, you'll get just about everything you would need to keep your A21 scratch-free.
Military-grade: Caseology Vault
The Caseology Vault is a fantastic minimal case that keeps the slim profile of your Galaxy A21 while offering military-grade protection from drops. Caseology also provides a limited lifetime warranty, and states that the Vault will still work with many wireless chargers.
You can't go wrong with getting a case
While there are already plenty of cases to pick and choose from, we just can't get away from the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Galaxy A21. The case comes from a brand you know and trust while offering the same great protection that you've likely taken advantage of in the past. With the unique spider-web interior pattern, this not only looks pretty awesome but actually improves shock absorption.
Our phones are slimmer than ever and they look great with these fantastic designs. The Galaxy A21 is no different, so why not get a case that helps to keep that slim profile? That's exactly what you get with the Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover, as it adds just 0.3mm to your phone while wrapping around all four corners. And it's made from polycarbonate which is great to protect your A21 from drops.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your investment with these Galaxy S10 screen protectors
There’s more screen than ever on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and while you need to protect it, there’s a little more to consider this year than just glass or plastic.
Just throw your Chromebook into one of these sleeves and get going
If you don't want to fuss with a backpack to travel with your Chromebook, then you might want to check out using a sleeve. These still offer great protection without the added bulk of lugging around a bag with you all day long.
These cases will keep your G7 Power trucking along
The Moto G7 Power was announced alongside the standard Moto G7 and is one of the most impressive budget devices. Here are some of the best G7 Power cases to keep your new device safe from disaster.