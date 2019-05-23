Because the Oculus Quest is a standalone headset, the total cost to get into VR is lower than many headsets that require expensive PCs or phones. But costs can add up quickly between spending at least $400 for the device and additional costs for any games. Luckily, there are some impressive free apps and games that you can use on your Oculus Quest.
★ Featured favorite: Rec RoomStaff Favorite
Rec Room isn't just a great free game; it's a great game in general. Don't be deterred by its basic graphics — this game houses thousands of different rooms that allow you to play multiple games with your friends, including a paintball battle royale, laser tag, and a pirate ship adventure.
Thrill ride: Epic Roller Coasters
With Epic Roller Coasters, you get more than just a simulation of a roller coaster. The game allows you to race, shoot enemies, and compete with your friends.
Relaxing: Bait!
Bait! is a basic fishing game. In it, you catch a variety of fish to help a struggling aquarium. There are four different lakes to fish in, and each has its own types of fish.
Learning VR: Oculus First Contact
This game almost feels like an extension of the virtual welcome area you're placed in when setting up the Oculus Quest. It's a great way to familiarize yourself with the Quest's controls and allow you to practice grabbing, shooting, and more.
Virtual pet: Bogo
This is a lighter game than the others on this list, but this one gives you a chance to play with a cute virtual pet. You can feed it, take care of it, and explore a scaling play area.
Get started with some free games
There aren't many free games available for the Oculus Quest, but you can explore several of the headset's features and have fun while you wait to build up your library.
Rec Room is the most impressive title on this list. Its variety of gameplay and a seemingly unlimited number of rooms allow you to play for hours with or without your friends. You get so much here and you don't have to pay a dime.
Epic Roller Coasters takes an interesting angle on the roller coaster in VR genre. The addition of racing, shooting, and multiplayer help keep it fresh.
The other titles on this list are more simple, but give you a good chance to have some fun with your Oculus Quest before spending any more money.