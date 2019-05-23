Because the Oculus Quest is a standalone headset, the total cost to get into VR is lower than many headsets that require expensive PCs or phones. But costs can add up quickly between spending at least $400 for the device and additional costs for any games. Luckily, there are some impressive free apps and games that you can use on your Oculus Quest.

★ Featured favorite : Rec Room Staff Favorite Rec Room isn't just a great free game; it's a great game in general. Don't be deterred by its basic graphics — this game houses thousands of different rooms that allow you to play multiple games with your friends, including a paintball battle royale, laser tag, and a pirate ship adventure. Free at Oculus

Get started with some free games

There aren't many free games available for the Oculus Quest, but you can explore several of the headset's features and have fun while you wait to build up your library.

Rec Room is the most impressive title on this list. Its variety of gameplay and a seemingly unlimited number of rooms allow you to play for hours with or without your friends. You get so much here and you don't have to pay a dime.

Epic Roller Coasters takes an interesting angle on the roller coaster in VR genre. The addition of racing, shooting, and multiplayer help keep it fresh.

The other titles on this list are more simple, but give you a good chance to have some fun with your Oculus Quest before spending any more money.