Best Fossil Smartwatch Android Central 2019

If you're in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch and happen to like classically styled watches, then the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is going to be for you. Fossil is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers out there that continues to produce not only good looking but also top of the line specced devices out there. The Carlyle has a classic look that can work for almost any occasion with swappable bands, snappy performance, and a speaker for calls. Fossil has some other great choices as well. Whether it's a sports focus, fashion, or even a hybrid watch — Fossil has an option for you.

Best Overall: Fossil Gen 5 Calyle

Best Value: Fossil Gen 4 Venture

Best for Fitness: Fossil Sport

Best for Fashion: Fossil Gen 5 Julianna

Best Hybrid Watch: Fossil Commuter Best Overall: Fossil Gen 5 Calyle While Wear OS may have some shortcomings, the Carlyle from Fossil does a fantastic job of making the best of an okay situation. From a style standpoint, the Carlye has all the makings of a classic watch with its round casing and three-button layout. For navigating the OS, you have a rotating crown that lets you scroll through notifications, apps, and make selections. Programmable buttons flank the crown on either side that can be mapped to specific apps or functions of your liking. Back to the case for a moment, the 44mm watch comes in two color choices with a stainless steel silver as well as a black steel option. They can each be customized with a standard 22mm watch band allowing a bit of flexibility to better morph with you as your style demands. Considering the amount of tech packed into this watch, the device is surprisingly slim and light which lets it nearly becomes an afterthought until you need it. As for the tech inside, you'll get a vibrant AMOLED display that offers an always-on view. The main drawback of this display is that in direct sunlight, it can be a tad on the dark side. Inside the watch comes with the newest Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, NFC for payments, and GPS. Along with the GPS for tracking, there is also a heart rate monitor to aid in fitness tracking. Throw in 3 ATM water resistance and the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is a complete package of style and performance that helps to make this the best Fossil has to offer. Pros: Snapdragon 3100 and 1GB RAM

Lightweight and stylish

Microphone and Speaker Cons: Battery life could be better

The screen is a bit dim in daylight

Best Overall Fossil Gen 5 Calyle Classic out, future in The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the smartwatch from Fossil that's the best option for most people. It can go anywhere to get through your day in style. $295 from Amazon

Best Value: Fossil Gen 4 Venture

Much like our overall winner, the Fossil Gen 4 Venture offers classic watch stylings with robust internals coming in a just as solid of a discount. The Venture has a 40mm case with multiple color options and 18mm swappable watch bands, letting you find a combination that best fits your style. The stainless steel case houses several sensors, including NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor. You also get the same benefits of the three-button layout as we did from the Carlyle with two programmable as well as the rotating crown. This watch comes with the aging Snapdragon 2100, and while it is still a reliable processor, with only 512MB of RAM the watch can be a bit sluggish at times. The vivid display is a welcome setup, albeit dim in direct sunlight, with its exceptional colors and always-on option. The included 3 ATM water resistance means your watch is safe from spills, showers, and can even track your swimming. So, if you're looking for a great looking watch and would like to save some money, the Fossil Venture is a good one to check out. Pros: Stylish and solid build

NFC and GPS

3 ATM water resistance Cons: Older processor and only 512MB RAM

Battery life is lacking

Best Value Fossil Gen 4 Venture Good looking watch, and a palatable price The Fossil Venture is a prior gen watch, it still has a lot to offer. It carries all the same sensors as the current-gen watches, only an older tech. $179 at Amazon

Best for Fitness: Fossil Sport

When it comes to a fitness-focused watch, there are a few key factors that need to be met. The watch needs to have sensors for data tracking, be lightweight, and a battery to get through your training sessions. The Fossil Sport has all of that and then some. Fossil has come up with a watch that not only runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor but looks good while keeping up with your workouts. The design of the Sport features a 41mm two-tone case with a nylon base and an anodized aluminum top. These material choices allow for lots of color options from standard silver and grey to red and blue, with pink and gold in the mix as well. Utilizing the same three-button layout as the Carlyle, the Sport has the style and functionality to keep up with you in any situation. The Sport goes toe to toe with the Gen 5 Carlyle in many aspects, but when it comes to the internal specs, the one area it falls short is within the RAM category. Though they opted for the newest processor, unfortunately, it's hampered by the inclusion of only 512MB of RAM which causes the OS to be far more sluggish than one would like. Aside from this misstep, Fossil crammed GPS, heart rate tracking, 5 ATM water-resistance, an altimeter, NFC for payments, and more into a very lightweight watch. So if you want a watch with some pizazz while you get your sweat on, the Fossil Sport is just the ticket. Pros: Lots of color options and super lightweight

Included microphone and speaker

Latest Snapdragon 3100 processor Cons: Only has 512MB RAM

Struggles in the battery department

Best for Fitness Fossil Sport Sweatin' with tech Fossil's Sport has all the sensors for tracking your workouts. A bump in the RAM and better battery life are the only things holding it back. $236 at Amason

Best for Fashion: Fossil Gen 5 Julianna

With the Julianna, Fossil has packaged everything the Gen 5 Carlyle has to offer into a wearable with just a bit more fashion sense. The Julianna gets the same Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, microphone, speaker, and all the other excellent internal specifications — while wrapping them up in a stand-out package. Julianna offers two case styles for its 44mm size in both a black and rose gold; then a rose gold with rhinestones encircling the case. The watch also includes Fossil's three-button layout and a standard interchangeable 22mm watch band. The Julianna is a smartwatch for a person who wants to avoid FOMO while looking great doing it. Pros: Unique fashion style for the case

Snapdragon 3100 and 1GB RAM

Inclusion of a speaker and microphone Cons: The display is too dark in direct sunlight

Unsatisfactory battery life

Best for Fashion Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Looking good while staying connected Generally, when smartwatches try to be fashionable, they tend to skimp on tech. Not so with the Julianna. Its tech is as good as its design. $295 at Amazon

Best Hybrid Watch: Fossil Commuter If you are looking for a smartwatch, that doesn't look like a smartwatch then you should take a gander at the Fossil Commuter watch. This watch falls into what's known as a hybrid smartwatch category. It has the traditional mechanical watch face, instead of a screen, while still having a Bluetooth connection to your phone to give it some smarts. The Commuter is a classic looking watch with three-buttons that allow programmable functions. There is no touchscreen, so all interactions with the watch occur via these buttons. It comes in a wide variety of colors and finishes and can be customized by changing out the 22mm watch band. The watch face has physical hands that operate as you'd expect them to. However, when connected to your phone, the hands will move in specific ways to indicate the type of notification you've received while also giving haptic feedback. You'll be able to track steps, and your sleep as well as have 5 ATM water-resistance. A great feature this hybrid watch offers is that you won't need to recharge it as it uses a standard CR2430 battery that gets you up to 1 year of use before it'll need replacing. You also get up to two weeks of data tracking between syncs to your phone. So if you'd like to follow some of your fitness goals and get notifications from your phone, but don't want a screen on your wrist, then the Commuter is for you. Pros: Classic looking watch without a screen

No need to recharge

Two weeks tracking between data syncs Cons: Navigation on the watch can be tricky

Need to remember what watch hand movement means per notification