Fortnite might look simple from an outside perspective, but the game is surprisingly complex, and there's a lot to keep track of. Unfortunately for fans, the in-game tracking system is pretty barebones, with players only able to see a few stats sprinkled across the current season. Luckily, several third-party tracking sites have begun tracking these kinds of complex stats, and in an effort to find which offers the most comprehensive view of things, we've taken a look at some of the best Fortnite tracking sites out there.

Customization Tracking Fortnite Tracker Network The Fortnite Tracker Network has a ton of customization options when it comes to what stats you want to view. You can look at things like your overall kill/death ratio, your stats across various seasons, and even how you're improving or declining over a specific period of time. It also offers a "TRN rating," which is its own version of an ELO ranking that compares you to every other Fortnite player. Players can check how they rank through each match on the leaderboards and even go game-by-game if they want to break down their stats. Free at Fortnite Tracker Competitive Comparisons Storm Shield One Storm Shield One also offers a variety of stats to look at but also offers up a much different UI and a generally different look. Players on Storm Shield One can also compare how they play against some of the world's best Fortnite players, like Ninja or Tfue. For the Save the World portion of Fortnite, this is likely the most comprehensive site out there, as it tracks nearly everything you do in the game mode. Storm Shield One also offers the ability to check out what's for sale in Fortnite's in-game shop, allowing you to see if you're missing out on anything without opening the game. Free at Storm Shield One Detailed History Fortnite Master Fortnite Master started out as a buggy site but quickly grew to be one of the better tracking sites out there. Not only does Fortnite Master give you a detailed history of your play, but it also offers in-depth guides on challenges, as well as the ability to check out the site in a variety of languages. Free at Fortnite Master

When it comes to tracking more detailed and specific stats, there's certainly no shortage of sites that will allow you to do that. For those looking to truly track their Fortnite career, I personally think the Fortnite Tracker Network is the best site of the bunch. Not only does it offer more in the way of multiplayer stats and seems to update with more regularity, but its inclusion of a specialized TRN rating will allow you to dive into the nitty-gritty of just how well you're stacking up against the rest of the Fortnite community.