With winter in the rear view, it's time to get outside and start moving again. Build new habits, get active again, and maybe slim down a bit just in time for beach season. A fitness tracker can help you reach your health goals, but there's nothing worse than investing hundreds of dollars into a top-of-the-line Fitbit or fitness smartwatch only to wear it for a few weeks and then leave it to collect dust in a drawer. Fortunately, there's a good variety of options available under $100 that all address active lifestyles of different sorts.

I'm most excited to try out the new Fitbit Inspire as I really miss the social aspect of comparing step counts with my friends and family. I've also used and loved the Moov Now for it's coaching while on a run or doing the included workout circuits. Ultimately, the fitness tracker you get is going to be the one that best suits your training needs, so choose wisely.

