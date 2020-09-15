Best Ergonomic Mouse Android Central 2020

The best ergonomic mouse is subjective to your needs, but thankfully, companies have been transitioning to providing more and more options. Sitting at the computer for hours and hours will eventually cause some strain, and it's important to do whatever you can to relieve the pressure and stress. Wrist pain or even discomfort for long periods can lead to bigger problems such as carpal tunnel, which is something that everyone should avoid especially now that many of us can work from home full-time.

Save your wrist with the best ergonomic mouse

Logitech is known for making some of the best peripherals for your computer, so it only makes sense that they would make the best ergonomic mouse. The MX Ergo brings the ability to use this with multiple computers at the same time, along with the trackball to keep your hand place. Plus, Logitech has added the ability to adjust the tilt of the mouse, so that your hand is always in the right position to reduce fatigue and strain.

Some believe that the "handshake" mouse is the best way to navigate your computer, and Kensington excels in this regard. The Pro Fit Ergo is a vertical mouse with the handshake design, but also has a rather large trackball so you can keep your hand in place and not move it around. There are also nine buttons to personalize and customize to remove the need to reach back over to the keyboard while you're getting some work done.