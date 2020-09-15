Best Ergonomic Mouse Android Central 2020
The best ergonomic mouse is subjective to your needs, but thankfully, companies have been transitioning to providing more and more options. Sitting at the computer for hours and hours will eventually cause some strain, and it's important to do whatever you can to relieve the pressure and stress. Wrist pain or even discomfort for long periods can lead to bigger problems such as carpal tunnel, which is something that everyone should avoid especially now that many of us can work from home full-time.
- Simple the best: Logitech MX ERGO
- Budget friendly: VicTsing Ergonomic Mouse
- Use a trackball: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo
- The budget pick: Anker Wireless Mouse
- The handshake mouse: Logitech MX Vertical
- Ambidextrous gaming: Razer Viper Ultralight
- Best "traditional" mouse: Logitech MX Master 3
- Just a slight curve: Jelly Comb Wireless Vertical Mouse
- Sculpted ergonomics: Microsoft Sculpt
- Extra buttons: Nulaxy Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
- Back to basics: AmazonBasics Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
- Lefties or righties: Evoluent VM4R Ergonomic Mouse
Simple the best: Logitech MX ERGOStaff Pick
The Logitech MX Ergo features a unique and ergonomic design, including an adjustable hinge to make sure your hand is in the most comfortable position. As you would expect, the MX Ergo can be paired with multiple devices at the same time, and the battery will last for up to 70 days before needing some more juice.
Budget friendly: VicTsing Ergonomic Mouse
One of the problems with finding the best ergonomic mouse is that too many don't take into account different hand sizes. VicTsing's Ergonomic Mouse takes the "one-size fits all" approach to be comfortable for everyone. VicTsing wants you to get going as soon as it arrives, so you won't have to worry about any pesky drivers or third-party software. Just plug-in and play.
Use a trackball: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo
You may be surprised that using a trackball instead of moving your wrist will do wonders on your wrist and forearm. The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo combines the "handshake" design with a trackball, leaving your hand in place and reducing the overall strain. Kensington even offers nine buttons that can be programmable to perform a myriad of tasks without needing to reach for the keyboard.
The budget pick: Anker Wireless Mouse
Anker is primarily known for its fantastic charging accessories, but the company has released its own version of an ergonomic mouse. Instead of opting for the trackball, this Bluetooth mouse sports a vertical design that's designed to prevent the squeezing of nerves in your hand and wrist. In addition to the traditional mouse buttons, there's another option on the mouse to switch the DPI on the fly, based on what you're doing on the computer.
The handshake mouse: Logitech MX Vertical
Logitech's MX Vertical mouse places your hand at a 57-degree angle, which prevents twisting your forearm. The company performed a study that claims this design will reduce strain by 10% compared to a regular mouse. In addition to the great functionality provided by Logitech, this mouse has excellent battery life, as it will last for four months on a single charge.
Ambidextrous gaming: Razer Viper Ultralight
It can be frustrating to find a mouse that you want, only to realize that it was made for righties, especially if you're a gamer. Razer has changed the scenery for gamers with its Viper mouse, which is an ambidextrous mouse and has a total of eight programmable buttons. Plus, you'll be able to sync it with Razer Chroma for all of that RGB greatness.
Best "traditional" mouse: Logitech MX Master 3
Whether you are just looking for a mouse that has all the features, or want something comfortable, the MX Master line has always been solid. With the MX Master 3, you are provided with the best traditional mouse that Logitech has made to date. Between Flow controls, a 4000 DPI sensor, and 70 days of battery life, the MX Master 3 is fantastic in just about every facet.
Just a slight curve: Jelly Comb Wireless Vertical Mouse
Instead of relying on drastic curves or adjustable angles, the Jelly Comb Vertical Mouse takes a different route. You'll find just a slightly bulbous design to fit the curvature of your hand a bit better, along with giving your thumb a relaxing place to rest while using the mouse. Three DPI settings can be adjusted via the button on the mouse, and the company offers a Lifetime Warranty if you are not satisfied.
Sculpted ergonomics: Microsoft Sculpt
Microsoft makes some unique mice, and the Sclupt is a great example. This is primarily designed for Windows computers, as is evidenced by the Microsoft key that provides one-touch access to the Start Menu. The unique shape will not only help with any wrist pain, but also will help you to use the right forearm posture while on the computer.
Extra buttons: Nulaxy Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
It's all fine and dandy if you're good with just the traditional buttons on your mouse, but some have been spoiled with additional buttons for added functionality. The Nulaxy Vertical Mouse features a total of six multi-functional buttons, along with a matte finish to add to the comfortability of this mouse.
Back to basics: AmazonBasics Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
It should come as no surprise that there's an ergonomic mouse from AmazonBasics, as the brand has been expanding into more areas. This mouse is rather basic, with a button on top to switch the DPI settings on the fly, along with the forward and back buttons. But with its handshake design, it will help curb some of that hand fatigue.
Lefties or righties: Evoluent VM4R Ergonomic Mouse
Many of these ergonomic mice are designed for those who use their right hand at the computer, leaving lefties out of the mix. Evoluent's VM4 line of Ergonomic mice offer options both right, and left, handed versions. Both are compatible with Windows and Mac, while offering a higher thumb-rest than other options for additional ergonomic awesome-ness.
Save your wrist with the best ergonomic mouse
Logitech is known for making some of the best peripherals for your computer, so it only makes sense that they would make the best ergonomic mouse. The MX Ergo brings the ability to use this with multiple computers at the same time, along with the trackball to keep your hand place. Plus, Logitech has added the ability to adjust the tilt of the mouse, so that your hand is always in the right position to reduce fatigue and strain.
Some believe that the "handshake" mouse is the best way to navigate your computer, and Kensington excels in this regard. The Pro Fit Ergo is a vertical mouse with the handshake design, but also has a rather large trackball so you can keep your hand in place and not move it around. There are also nine buttons to personalize and customize to remove the need to reach back over to the keyboard while you're getting some work done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't be the only one with a potato webcam for those video conference calls
Whether you are in video conferences all day or just want a good webcam to video chat with friends or family, you'll need a solid webcam. Chances are the one built into your laptop makes you look more like a potato, but there are some great webcams you can get from Amazon to improve the video quality and more.
These are the best external hard drives for your Chromebook
Expanding the available storage space on your Chromebook is really easy. All you need is an external hard drive or solid-state drive (SSD) that can use one of the available USB ports. Here are the best options for your Google-powered laptop.
These are the best USB microphones for your laptop
Finding a good USB microphone for a Chromebook isn't as easy as plucking one off a shelf because of the potential compatibility issues, but there are options. We've done the work to find the best plug-and-play options that will ensure you can talk all you want without technical fuss.