Best Eco-Friendly Cases for Galaxy S20 in 2022

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, but when cases are designed to survive years of sweat, strain, and abuse, they also tend to last a long time in a landfill once you're done with it. Thankfully, you can buy cases that are friendly for the planet — made from sustainable materials and/or for easy composting. Eco-friendly cases is still a small market, especially for the brand-new Galaxy S20, but here are the best ones you can buy today.

Picking a case that's right for you and the planet

I'm pleased to report that there are far more choices for ecologically responsible cases now than there were in previous years, with offerings from well-known casemakers like Tech21 and Gear4. I especially like the Tech21 Studio Colour for its vibrant colors and thin profile. The Cherry color is so bright and alluring you'd think it was a OnePlus case, but Bolt From the Blue and Coral My World are pretty adorable, too. It may only be made with 1/3 sustainable materials, but it also doesn't start shedding material as the case's life wears on the way some biodegradable cases do.

On the note of biodegradable cases, the Incipio Organicore if you best bet for a compostable S20 case today. It has some nice pastel colors and can still withstand a 6-foot drop, which should cover most of our clumsy falls. While we know there are biodegradable cases from Pela and Moment, neither is available for purchase at this time.

