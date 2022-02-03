Best earbuds with microphone under $20 Android Central 2022
Finding the best cheap headphones is already a challenging task with all the options available. It gets even more complicated when finding the best ones at an affordable price point. Remember that a headset (earphones or earbuds with a microphone and controls) is different from a set of earbuds or headphones without a mic. But no matter your preference, not every pair will work with Android when answering calls and adjusting the volume. With thousands of products to wade through, we chose the best earbuds under 20 bucks, so you can find the right fit for your lifestyle.
Foam fit: KLIM Fusion EarbudsStaff Pick
They handle calls just fine, fit better than average, and aren't terrible to wear. Best of all, they sound awesome. The Fusion Earbuds also include memory foam ear-tips to get the best fit possible without worrying about ear fatigue. KLIM offers a five-year warranty if anything goes awry with your amazing earbuds.
For the gym: JLab Metal Bluetooth Earbuds
These Bluetooth sports headphones check the right boxes if you need earbuds with a microphone and pretty good sound quality. Offering six-hour battery life and an IP55 water-resistance rating, these headphones are perfect for someone frugal that needs wireless earbuds purely for runs and workouts.
Type C: Titacute USB Type-C Headphones
Seeing a pair of USB-C earbuds with a mic at an affordable price is a surprise, but seeing a couple as nifty and versatile as the Titacute USB Type-C is even more of a surprise. These headphones offer a DAC to convert standard audio to lossless in a lightweight package. Plus, magnets on both earbuds let you clasp them together to avoid entanglement.
Great fit: JBL Endurance RUN - Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones
JBL's Endurance RUN earbuds have a universal mic and music controls, an IPX5 sweat rating and can be worn "traditionally" with the cable hanging down or looped behind your ear. JBL also included magnets in the earbuds to provide better cable management when done with a workout.
Awesome for calls: Sony MDR-EX155AP
The Sony MDR-EX155AP are a fantastic choice thanks to the 45-degree angled design, which allows the earbuds to sit better in your ear canal. In addition, the inline mic makes it easy to chat on the phone without much background noise and includes playback controls if you're listening to some tunes. Plus, there are a few different colors to choose from to get some headphones that match your style.
Most comfortable: Panasonic ErgoFit
Want cheap earbuds that you can wear all day? The Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds are great. The sound is decent for music or phone calls, and they aren't the prettiest things to look at. Luckily, whatever the tips are made of is fantastic because they fit inside your ear without bugging you along the way.
Unique fit: Skullcandy Ink'd+ In-Ear Earbud
Although these don't sport a 45-degree angle, the Skullcandy Ink'd+ promises a noise-isolating fit due to the earbud tips. These come in seven different colors, and you get two extra sets of earbud tips to find the best fit. Skullcandy also offers a two-year warranty if something goes awry.
Tangle-free cable: Samsung Type-C Earphones
Samsung's Type-C are included with certain Samsung smartphones, but now you can purchase them separately. The headphones come with four interchangeable ear tips to give you the best sound from these AKG-tuned headphones. Additionally, the inline microphone has three buttons, allows you to control phone calls, and you won't have to worry about dongles with the USB-C connector.
Lightweight and reliable: JLab Go Air True Wireless
If you're looking to free your ears from cables and at a price you can afford, the JLab Go Air True Wireless fit the bill. They've got limited battery life at up to five hours per charge max for the earbuds and a microphone capable of handling phone calls and voice assistants. They may not be super ideal for smaller ears, but they have various tips.
No wires here: Skullcandy Jib Plus Wireless
Skullcandy's Jib Plus Wireless earbuds remove the need for any additional wires, along with six hours of battery life and a splash-resistant coating. The headphones also have gel tips that fit into your ear to help keep the earbuds in place and come in three different colors.
Tangle-free lifestyle: Betron BS10 High Definition Headphones
The Betron BS10 headphones are lightweight, sound amazing, and offer passive noise isolation. This is partly because of the six different earbud tips that come in the box so you can find the perfect fit. Plus, the flat rubber cable makes it, so your headphones won't come out of your pocket a jumbled mess that takes forever to unravel.
Wooden aesthetic: Symphonized XTC 2.0 In-Ear Wood Headphones
The Symphonized XTC 2.0 In-Ear headphones are made from natural wood to provide a crisp acoustic sound coupled with deep bass. The inline controls allow you to skip or pause your music, and there's also a microphone built-in so you can take your calls at any time.
Get the best earbuds you deserve
You don't have to look too far to find a set of cheap earbuds or headphones that work just like you want them to work. We've got a selection here that covers all the basics, so you'll be sure to find something to match your lifestyle. For example, I like the KLIM Fusion Earbuds because I dig the sound of these tiny little things. And you can always know you're getting an excellent seal with the foam ear tips.
For those looking for a superb wireless earbud experience, you could always try the JLab Go Air True Wireless. You get decent battery life and sound quality for the bargain price, including a few different sound profiles. This makes the JLab Go Air True Wireless an ideal choice for those looking to get rid of all wires.
Are you looking for something in a higher price range? Are you looking for something specifically wireless? Headphones and earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, so check out our round-up of the best wireless headphones with microphones.
