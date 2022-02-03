Best earbuds with microphone under $20 Android Central 2022

Finding the best cheap headphones is already a challenging task with all the options available. It gets even more complicated when finding the best ones at an affordable price point. Remember that a headset (earphones or earbuds with a microphone and controls) is different from a set of earbuds or headphones without a mic. But no matter your preference, not every pair will work with Android when answering calls and adjusting the volume. With thousands of products to wade through, we chose the best earbuds under 20 bucks, so you can find the right fit for your lifestyle.

Get the best earbuds you deserve

You don't have to look too far to find a set of cheap earbuds or headphones that work just like you want them to work. We've got a selection here that covers all the basics, so you'll be sure to find something to match your lifestyle. For example, I like the KLIM Fusion Earbuds because I dig the sound of these tiny little things. And you can always know you're getting an excellent seal with the foam ear tips.

For those looking for a superb wireless earbud experience, you could always try the JLab Go Air True Wireless. You get decent battery life and sound quality for the bargain price, including a few different sound profiles. This makes the JLab Go Air True Wireless an ideal choice for those looking to get rid of all wires.

